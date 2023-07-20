How to watch Philippines vs. Switzerland in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group A will wrap up its first matchday Friday morning as Switzerland face off against the Philippines. Kickoff is set for 1 a.m. ET from Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand. The first match in Group A action kicked off the entire tournament as New Zealand took all three points as the co-hosts secured a 1-0 upset over Norway.

This marks the first appearance in the FIFA women’s World Cup for the Philippines as they qualified by reaching the semifinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. They haven’t been in action since May, but they’ll look to put their best foot forward in their first foray on the big stage. Switzerland, led by the likes of Ramona Bachmann (130 caps, 57 goals), will look to snap a six-match winless streak, with their last victory coming in a World Cup qualifier back in October of 2022.

The Swiss are heavily favored here, priced at -475 at DraftKings Sportsbook while the debutants come in at +1100 on the board. A draw is set at +600.

Philippines vs. Switzerland

Date: Friday, July 21

Start time: 1 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.