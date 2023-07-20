Philippines vs. Switzerland picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group A will finish up its first matchday of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup Friday morning when the Philippines face off against Switzerland. Kickoff is set for 1 a.m. ET at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via livestream on foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App.

Philippines v. Switzerland

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Philippines: +1100

Draw: +600

Switzerland: -475

Moneyline pick: Switzerland -475

These two sides will open their World Cup campaigns against each other, with both looking to get started on the right footing. The Swiss are heavily favored and are coming in off a scoreless draw against Morocco just a couple weeks go in a friendly. The Philippines haven’t played since May, but their last matchup was a 2-1 win over Vietnam in the South East Asian Games.

The Philippines qualified for their first-ever World Cup appearance this year after making a deep run to the semifinal of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The Malditas dropped a 2-0 result to South Korea, but would clinch their spot in the WWC for the first time in their history.

Switzerland are currently riding a six-game winless skid, but despite that I’m backing the Swiss to snap that streak and get a comfortable win over the newcomers tonight. PSG striker Ramona Bachmann is back from injury and will be available for La Nati, and will look to add to her 57-goal total for the Swiss side through 130 caps for her national team.