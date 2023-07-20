What time is Rickie Fowler teeing off at 2023 Open Championship?

Rickie’s back.

After falling out of the World top 150 and missing last year’s Open, Rickie Fowler is back after becoming the last player to receive a full PGA TOUR exemption following the 2022 season. Now he’s coming off a T-42 in Scottish Open last weekend, a win at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago, and finished T-2 at The Open in 2014 the last time it was at Royal Liverpool.

Here’s how to watch Fowler on Friday.

2023 British Open: Rickie Fowler tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 10:09 AM Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre

Round 2 Friday: 3:10 PM Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre

* All times ET

Fowler opens this year’s tournament at +2500 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook, +500 to finish top-5 and +250 to finish top-10.

Fowler’s put together a strong season so far, as he’s recorded eight Top 10 finishes, highlighted by his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit at the start of the month. Fowler also put together strong showing at the Charles Schwab Challenge (T-6), Memorial Tournament (T-9) and U.S. Open (T-5).