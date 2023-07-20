 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is Jordan Spieth teeing off at 2023 Open Championship?

We take you through tee times and how to watch Jordan Spieth at the 2023 British Open Championship this weekend.

By DKNetworkStaff
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 17, 2023 in Hoylake, England. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth’s Open Championship in 2017 was something for the history books. Spieth, then 23, entered entered the back-nine of the course in a dead heat with Matt Kuchar after shooting going three-over on the front nine. What followed was a masterclass in golf, as Spieth nearly aced the 14th, eagled the 15th and birdied the next two holes to pick up the win.

He entered Sunday as the co-leader at the 2018 Open before stumbling down the leaderboard, and he finished in second in 2021. He finished in a tie for eighth at last year’s tournament.

Here’s how to watch Spieth during the opening rounds:

2023 British Open: Jordan Spieth tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 9:03 AM: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day
Round 2 Friday: 2:04 PM: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

* All times ET

Spieth opens this year’s Open at +3000 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, +600 to finish top-5 and +360 to finish top-10.

While Spieth has missed three of the last five cuts, he finished T-9 in four of the last six Opens, a streak that includes his 2017 win. He failed to make the cut at the Scottish Open after he shot a 141 over the first two days.

