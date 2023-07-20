What time is Jordan Spieth teeing off at 2023 Open Championship?

Jordan Spieth’s Open Championship in 2017 was something for the history books. Spieth, then 23, entered entered the back-nine of the course in a dead heat with Matt Kuchar after shooting going three-over on the front nine. What followed was a masterclass in golf, as Spieth nearly aced the 14th, eagled the 15th and birdied the next two holes to pick up the win.

He entered Sunday as the co-leader at the 2018 Open before stumbling down the leaderboard, and he finished in second in 2021. He finished in a tie for eighth at last year’s tournament.

Here’s how to watch Spieth during the opening rounds:

2023 British Open: Jordan Spieth tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 9:03 AM: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

Round 2 Friday: 2:04 PM: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

* All times ET

Spieth opens this year’s Open at +3000 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, +600 to finish top-5 and +360 to finish top-10.

While Spieth has missed three of the last five cuts, he finished T-9 in four of the last six Opens, a streak that includes his 2017 win. He failed to make the cut at the Scottish Open after he shot a 141 over the first two days.