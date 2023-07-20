Tommy Fleetwood in threesome leading after 2023 Open Championship first round

The first day of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool is all but complete, and Merseyside’s own Tommy Fleetwood joins 2023 Amateur Champion Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo atop the leaderboard at -5 after 18 holes of play.
Fleetwood has been so close so many times, but has yet to get it over the line in any PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, though he has six wins on the DP World Tour. He checks in at +600 to win the Claret Jug, making him the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Round 2. Scottie Scheffler at -1 is the second choice at +650, with Rory McIlroy (Even Par) at +950 after struggling with his putter on Thursday.
Lamprecht is still a long shot according to bettors at +7500, with Grillo getting slightly more respect at +2200.
Here is the complete odds board following the opening round of the 2023 Open Championship.
2023 Open Championship Odds After Round 1
|Player
|Odds
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+600
|+130
|−165
|Scottie Scheffler
|+650
|+130
|−175
|Rory McIlroy
|+950
|+210
|−110
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|+330
|+150
|Brian Harman
|+1600
|+320
|+140
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|+350
|+165
|Wyndham Clark
|+1800
|+350
|+160
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|+360
|+150
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|+360
|+165
|Max Homa
|+2000
|+360
|+150
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|+400
|+180
|Emiliano Grillo
|+2200
|+400
|+180
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3500
|+600
|+230
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|+700
|+280
|Si Woo Kim
|+4500
|+800
|+330
|Cameron Smith
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Alex Noren
|+5000
|+850
|+350
|Adrian Otaegui
|+5000
|+850
|+350
|Patrick Reed
|+5500
|+900
|+360
|Sungjae Im
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Antoine Rozner
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Keegan Bradley
|+6500
|+1000
|+400
|Jon Rahm
|+7000
|+1100
|+400
|Alexander Bjork
|+7000
|+1100
|+400
|Christo Lamprecht
|+7500
|+1200
|+500
|Minwoo Lee
|+8000
|+1200
|+500
|Shane Lowry
|+9000
|+1400
|+550
|Collin Morikawa
|+9000
|+1400
|+500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+10000
|+1400
|+600
|Matthew Jordan
|+11000
|+1600
|+650
|Thomas Pieters
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+1800
|+750
|Adam Scott
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Guido Migliozzi
|+13000
|+2000
|+800
|Tony Finau
|+15000
|+2200
|+750
|Cameron Young
|+15000
|+2200
|+900
|Jason Day
|+15000
|+2200
|+900
|Dustin Johnson
|+18000
|+2500
|+1000
|Corey Conners
|+18000
|+2800
|+1000
|Sepp Straka
|+18000
|+2500
|+900
|David Lingmerth
|+18000
|+2800
|+900
|Lucas Herbert
|+20000
|+3000
|+1100
|Jordan Smith
|+20000
|+3000
|+1000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+20000
|+2800
|+1000
|Romain Langasque
|+20000
|+2800
|+1000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+20000
|+3000
|+1000
|Seamus Power
|+25000
|+3000
|+1100
|Sam Burns
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+3000
|+1100
|Richard Bland
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Russell Henley
|+30000
|+4500
|+1400
|Justin Rose
|+30000
|+4500
|+1400
|Adrian Meronk
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Joost Luiten
|+30000
|+4500
|+1400
|Joohyung Kim
|+35000
|+5000
|+1600
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+35000
|+5000
|+1800
|Michael Stewart
|+35000
|+5000
|+1800
|Talor Gooch
|+40000
|+6000
|+2000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+40000
|+5500
|+1800
|Gary Woodland
|+40000
|+6000
|+2000
|Laurie Canter
|+40000
|+6000
|+1800
|Tom Hoge
|+40000
|+5500
|+1800
|Thriston Lawrence
|+40000
|+5500
|+1800
|Matthew Southgate
|+40000
|+5500
|+1600
|Byeong Hun An
|+40000
|+6000
|+2000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+50000
|+6500
|+2200
|Abraham Ancer
|+50000
|+6500
|+2000
|Branden Grace
|+50000
|+6500
|+2000
|Oliver Wilson
|+50000
|+6500
|+2200
|Keita Nakajima
|+60000
|+9000
|+2800
|Marcel Siem
|+60000
|+8000
|+2800
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+80000
|+10000
|+3000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+80000
|+10000
|+3000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+80000
|+10000
|+3000
|Andrew Putnam
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Nick Taylor
|+80000
|+11000
|+3000
|Henrik Stenson
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Padraig Harrington
|+100000
|+13000
|+4000
|Billy Horschel
|+100000
|+15000
|+4000
|Kalle Samooja
|+100000
|+13000
|+3500
|Ewen Ferguson
|+100000
|+15000
|+4500
|Richie Ramsay
|+100000
|+15000
|+4500
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|+100000
|+15000
|+4500
|Thomas Detry
|+150000
|+20000
|+5500
|Danny Willett
|+150000
|+25000
|+6000
|Francesco Molinari
|+150000
|+18000
|+5000
|Zack Fischer
|+150000
|+25000
|+6000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+150000
|+25000
|+6000
|Hurly Long
|+150000
|+20000
|+5500
|Brendon Todd
|+150000
|+25000
|+6000
|Victor Perez
|+200000
|+25000
|+7000
|K.H. Lee
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Harris English
|+250000
|+30000
|+8000
|Nacho Elvira
|+250000
|+35000
|+8000
|Kazuki Higa
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Ben Griffin
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Michael Kim
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Alex Maguire
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Denny McCarthy
|+250000
|+30000
|+9000
|Scott Stallings
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Ockie Strydom
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Matt Wallace
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Sahith Theegala
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Ryan Fox
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Chris Kirk
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Phil Mickelson
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Kyle Barker
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Haydn Barron
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Harrison Crowe
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Darren Clarke
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Dan Bradbury
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Alejandro Canizares
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Seungsu Han
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+500000
|+50000
|+25000
|Oliver Farr
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Lee Hodges
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Kensei Hirata
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Hiroshi Iwata
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Ernie Els
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Daniel Hillier
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Zach Johnson
|+500000
|+50000
|+25000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Kyungnam Kang
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Bio Kim
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Jose Luis Ballester
|+500000
|+40000
|+20000
|Yannik Paul
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Trey Mullinax
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Taylor Moore
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Marco Penge
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Davis Riley
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|David Micheluzzi
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Connor McKinney
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Travis Smyth
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Taiga Semikawa
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Martin Rohwer
|+500000
|+40000
|+20000
|Graeme Robertson
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Callum Shinkwin
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Adam Schenk
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Connor Syme
|+500000
|+40000
|+18000
|Kazuki Yasumori
|+500000
|+50000
|+25000
|Sami Valimaki
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Tiger Christensen
|+50000
|+40000
|Marc Warren
|+50000
|+40000
|Justin Thomas
|+50000
|+40000
|John Daly
|+50000
|+40000
|Gunner Wiebe
|+50000
|+40000
|Jorge Campillo
|+40000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|+40000