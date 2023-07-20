Tommy Fleetwood in threesome leading after 2023 Open Championship first round

The first day of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool is all but complete, and Merseyside’s own Tommy Fleetwood joins 2023 Amateur Champion Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo atop the leaderboard at -5 after 18 holes of play.

Fleetwood has been so close so many times, but has yet to get it over the line in any PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, though he has six wins on the DP World Tour. He checks in at +600 to win the Claret Jug, making him the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Round 2. Scottie Scheffler at -1 is the second choice at +650, with Rory McIlroy (Even Par) at +950 after struggling with his putter on Thursday.

Lamprecht is still a long shot according to bettors at +7500, with Grillo getting slightly more respect at +2200.

Here is the complete odds board following the opening round of the 2023 Open Championship.