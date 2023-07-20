 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tommy Fleetwood in threesome leading after 2023 Open Championship first round

Could the Mancunian finally win a PGA TOUR-recognized tournament in his hometown? And have his first win be a major?

By DKNetworkStaff
Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool is all but complete, and Merseyside’s own Tommy Fleetwood joins 2023 Amateur Champion Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo atop the leaderboard at -5 after 18 holes of play.

Fleetwood has been so close so many times, but has yet to get it over the line in any PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, though he has six wins on the DP World Tour. He checks in at +600 to win the Claret Jug, making him the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Round 2. Scottie Scheffler at -1 is the second choice at +650, with Rory McIlroy (Even Par) at +950 after struggling with his putter on Thursday.

Lamprecht is still a long shot according to bettors at +7500, with Grillo getting slightly more respect at +2200.

Here is the complete odds board following the opening round of the 2023 Open Championship.

2023 Open Championship Odds After Round 1

Player Odds Top 5 Top 10
Player Odds Top 5 Top 10
Tommy Fleetwood +600 +130 −165
Scottie Scheffler +650 +130 −175
Rory McIlroy +950 +210 −110
Jordan Spieth +1600 +330 +150
Brian Harman +1600 +320 +140
Brooks Koepka +1800 +350 +165
Wyndham Clark +1800 +350 +160
Viktor Hovland +2000 +360 +150
Patrick Cantlay +2000 +360 +165
Max Homa +2000 +360 +150
Xander Schauffele +2200 +400 +180
Emiliano Grillo +2200 +400 +180
Tyrrell Hatton +3500 +600 +230
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +700 +280
Si Woo Kim +4500 +800 +330
Cameron Smith +5000 +800 +350
Alex Noren +5000 +850 +350
Adrian Otaegui +5000 +850 +350
Patrick Reed +5500 +900 +360
Sungjae Im +6000 +1000 +400
Rickie Fowler +6000 +1000 +400
Antoine Rozner +6000 +1000 +400
Keegan Bradley +6500 +1000 +400
Jon Rahm +7000 +1100 +400
Alexander Bjork +7000 +1100 +400
Christo Lamprecht +7500 +1200 +500
Minwoo Lee +8000 +1200 +500
Shane Lowry +9000 +1400 +550
Collin Morikawa +9000 +1400 +500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +10000 +1400 +600
Matthew Jordan +11000 +1600 +650
Thomas Pieters +13000 +2000 +800
Stewart Cink +13000 +1800 +750
Adam Scott +13000 +2200 +800
Guido Migliozzi +13000 +2000 +800
Tony Finau +15000 +2200 +750
Cameron Young +15000 +2200 +900
Jason Day +15000 +2200 +900
Dustin Johnson +18000 +2500 +1000
Corey Conners +18000 +2800 +1000
Sepp Straka +18000 +2500 +900
David Lingmerth +18000 +2800 +900
Lucas Herbert +20000 +3000 +1100
Jordan Smith +20000 +3000 +1000
Nicolai Hojgaard +20000 +2800 +1000
Romain Langasque +20000 +2800 +1000
Shubhankar Sharma +20000 +3000 +1000
Seamus Power +25000 +3000 +1100
Sam Burns +25000 +3500 +1200
J.T. Poston +25000 +3000 +1100
Richard Bland +25000 +3500 +1200
Russell Henley +30000 +4500 +1400
Justin Rose +30000 +4500 +1400
Adrian Meronk +30000 +4500 +1600
Joost Luiten +30000 +4500 +1400
Joohyung Kim +35000 +5000 +1600
Bryson DeChambeau +35000 +5000 +1800
Michael Stewart +35000 +5000 +1800
Talor Gooch +40000 +6000 +2000
Kurt Kitayama +40000 +5500 +1800
Gary Woodland +40000 +6000 +2000
Laurie Canter +40000 +6000 +1800
Tom Hoge +40000 +5500 +1800
Thriston Lawrence +40000 +5500 +1800
Matthew Southgate +40000 +5500 +1600
Byeong Hun An +40000 +6000 +2000
Robert MacIntyre +50000 +6500 +2200
Abraham Ancer +50000 +6500 +2000
Branden Grace +50000 +6500 +2000
Oliver Wilson +50000 +6500 +2200
Keita Nakajima +60000 +9000 +2800
Marcel Siem +60000 +8000 +2800
Louis Oosthuizen +80000 +10000 +3000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +80000 +10000 +3000
Pablo Larrazabal +80000 +11000 +3500
Thorbjorn Olesen +80000 +10000 +3000
Andrew Putnam +80000 +11000 +3500
Nick Taylor +80000 +11000 +3000
Henrik Stenson +80000 +11000 +3500
Padraig Harrington +100000 +13000 +4000
Billy Horschel +100000 +15000 +4000
Kalle Samooja +100000 +13000 +3500
Ewen Ferguson +100000 +15000 +4500
Richie Ramsay +100000 +15000 +4500
Brandon Robinson Thompson +100000 +15000 +4500
Thomas Detry +150000 +20000 +5500
Danny Willett +150000 +25000 +6000
Francesco Molinari +150000 +18000 +5000
Zack Fischer +150000 +25000 +6000
Takumi Kanaya +150000 +25000 +6000
Hurly Long +150000 +20000 +5500
Brendon Todd +150000 +25000 +6000
Victor Perez +200000 +25000 +7000
K.H. Lee +250000 +40000 +15000
Harris English +250000 +30000 +8000
Nacho Elvira +250000 +35000 +8000
Kazuki Higa +250000 +40000 +13000
Ben Griffin +250000 +40000 +15000
Alex Fitzpatrick +250000 +40000 +13000
Michael Kim +250000 +40000 +13000
Alex Maguire +250000 +40000 +11000
Denny McCarthy +250000 +30000 +9000
Scott Stallings +250000 +40000 +13000
Ockie Strydom +250000 +40000 +11000
Matt Wallace +250000 +40000 +13000
Sahith Theegala +500000 +50000 +40000
Ryan Fox +500000 +50000 +40000
Joaquin Niemann +500000 +50000 +40000
Chris Kirk +500000 +50000 +40000
Phil Mickelson +500000 +50000 +35000
Rasmus Hojgaard +500000 +50000 +40000
Kyle Barker +500000 +50000 +40000
Haydn Barron +500000 +50000 +35000
Harrison Crowe +500000 +50000 +40000
Darren Clarke +500000 +50000 +30000
Dan Bradbury +500000 +50000 +35000
Alejandro Canizares +500000 +50000 +35000
Seungsu Han +500000 +50000 +40000
Rikuya Hoshino +500000 +50000 +25000
Oliver Farr +500000 +50000 +35000
Lee Hodges +500000 +50000 +35000
Kensei Hirata +500000 +50000 +40000
Hiroshi Iwata +500000 +50000 +40000
Ernie Els +500000 +50000 +35000
Daniel Hillier +500000 +50000 +40000
Zach Johnson +500000 +50000 +25000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +500000 +50000 +40000
Kyungnam Kang +500000 +50000 +40000
Bio Kim +500000 +50000 +35000
Jose Luis Ballester +500000 +40000 +20000
Yannik Paul +500000 +50000 +40000
Trey Mullinax +500000 +50000 +30000
Taylor Moore +500000 +50000 +30000
Marco Penge +500000 +50000 +35000
Davis Riley +500000 +50000 +40000
David Micheluzzi +500000 +50000 +40000
Connor McKinney +500000 +50000 +40000
Travis Smyth +500000 +50000 +40000
Taiga Semikawa +500000 +50000 +40000
Martin Rohwer +500000 +40000 +20000
Graeme Robertson +500000 +50000 +40000
Charl Schwartzel +500000 +50000 +40000
Callum Shinkwin +500000 +50000 +40000
Adam Schenk +500000 +50000 +40000
Connor Syme +500000 +40000 +18000
Kazuki Yasumori +500000 +50000 +25000
Sami Valimaki +500000 +50000 +40000
Tiger Christensen +50000 +40000
Marc Warren +50000 +40000
Justin Thomas +50000 +40000
John Daly +50000 +40000
Gunner Wiebe +50000 +40000
Jorge Campillo +40000
Jazz Janewattananond +40000

