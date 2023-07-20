Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Open Championship

The 151st Open Championship continues into Friday, July 21 for the second round. After 36 holes on Friday, the field will undergo a cut, and only those within 10 shots of the lead will be able to play into the weekend.

The British Open is hosted in Hoylake, England this year, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Rory McIlroy won the Open Championship there in 2014. He returns as one of the favorites to win, set at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler is the only golfer ahead of him, installed at +700.

Tee times begin at 1:35 a.m. ET on Friday. Friday’s play will be available to stream on Peacock from 1:30-4:00 a.m. ET, and will be available to watch from 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Open Championship on Friday.