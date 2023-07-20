Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Open Championship

The 151st Open Championship continues into Friday, July 21 for the second round. After 36 holes on Friday, the field will undergo a cut, and only those within 10 shots of the lead will be able to play into the weekend.
The British Open is hosted in Hoylake, England this year, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Rory McIlroy won the Open Championship there in 2014. He returns as one of the favorites to win, set at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler is the only golfer ahead of him, installed at +700.
Tee times begin at 1:35 a.m. ET on Friday. Friday’s play will be available to stream on Peacock from 1:30-4:00 a.m. ET, and will be available to watch from 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Open Championship on Friday.
2023 Open Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:35 AM
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Matthew Southgate
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|6:46 AM
|Daniel Hillier
|Kyung Nam Kang
|Kensei Hirata
|6:57 AM
|Callum Shinkwin
|Kazuki Higa
|Michael Kim
|7:08 AM
|Zack Fischer
|Taichi Kho
|Kyle Barker
|7:19 AM
|Brendon Todd
|Romain Langasque
|Travis Smyth
|7:30 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Adrian Otaegui
|Alexander Bjork
|7:41 AM
|Min Woo Lee
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Harrison Crowe (a)
|7:52 AM
|Corey Conners
|Billy Horschel
|Alex Noren
|8:03 AM
|Tom Kim
|Tom Hoge
|Abraham Ancer
|8:14 AM
|Zach Johnson
|Matt Wallace
|David Micheluzzi
|8:25 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Emiliano Grillo
|Dustin Johnson
|8:36 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Denny McCarthy
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
|8:47 AM
|Brian Harman
|Thriston Lawrence
|Thomas Detry
|9:03 AM
|John Daly
|Taylor Moore
|Danny Willett
|9:14 AM
|David Lingmerth
|Ben Griffin
|Ockie Strydom
|9:25 AM
|Adri Arnaus
|Ewen Ferguson
|Keita Nakajima
|9:36 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Sungjae Im
|Joaquin Niemann
|9:47 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Tony Finau
|Justin Thomas
|9:58 AM
|Rory McIlroy
|Jon Rahm
|Justin Rose
|10:09 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10:20 AM
|Phil Mickelson
|Nick Taylor
|Adam Schenk
|10:31 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|Marc Warren
|Alejandro Canizares
|10:42 AM
|Guido Migliozzi
|Oliver Wilson
|Connor McKinney
|10:53 AM
|Kalle Samooja
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Gunner Wiebe
|11:04 AM
|Jorge Campillo
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|Michael Stewart
|11:15 AM
|Hurly Long
|Seungsu Han
|Marco Penge
|11:36 AM
|Matthew Jordan
|Richie Ramsay
|Branden Grace
|11:47 AM
|Russell Henley
|Jazz Janewattananond
|Graeme Robertson
|11:58 AM
|Ryan Fox
|Lucas Herbert
|Byeong Hun An
|12:09 PM
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Charl Schwartzel
|Alex Maguire (a)
|12:20 PM
|Adrian Meronk
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Hiroshi Iwata
|12:31 PM
|Patrick Reed
|Connor Syme
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a)
|12:42 PM
|Darren Clarke
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Pieters
|12:53 PM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Joost Luiten
|Christo Lamprecht (a)
|1:04 PM
|Stewart Cink
|JT Poston
|Trey Mullinax
|1:15 PM
|Henrik Stenson
|Harris English
|Andrew Putnam
|1:26 PM
|Scott Stallings
|Jordan Smith
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|1:37 PM
|Ernie Els
|Kurt Kitayama
|Takumi Kanaya
|1:48 PM
|Sam Burns
|Sepp Straka
|Chris Kirk
|2:04 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jason Day
|2:15 PM
|Padraig Harrington
|Seamus Power
|Talor Gooch
|2:26 PM
|KH Lee
|Davis Riley
|Taiga Semikawa
|2:37 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Brooks Koepka
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2:48 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Adam Scott
|2:59 PM
|Cameron Smith
|Xander Schauffele
|Wyndham Clark
|3:10 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Rickie Fowler
|Robert MacIntyre
|3:21 PM
|Cameron Young
|Si Woo Kim
|Bryson DeChambeau
|3:32 PM
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Bio Kim
|Kazuki Yasumori
|3:43 PM
|Dan Bradbury
|Oliver Farr
|Haydn Barron
|3:54 PM
|Marcel Siem
|Martin Rohwer
|Tiger Christensen (a)
|4:05 PM
|Lee Hodges
|Antoine Rozner
|Richard Bland
|4:16 PM
|Yannik Paul
|Sami Valimaki
|Laurie Canter