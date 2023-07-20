Nigeria vs. Canada picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Nigeria and Canada will begin their 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup campaign with their first match in Group B play. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday from AAMI Park in Melbourne. You can catch all the action on Fox, or via livestream on Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nigeria v. Canada

Date: Friday, July 20

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Nigeria: +750

Draw: +340

Canada: -250

Moneyline pick: Canada -250

The Canadians are by far the favorites to win this match, ranked No. 7 in the world as they go up against No. 40 Nigeria. The Nigerians have never failed to qualify for the WWC, but they’ve also only made it out of the group stage twice. The most recent knockout round appearance was in 2019 when they made it to the round of 16, but lost to Germany with a 3-0 score.

Canada are the reigning Olympic champions, bringing home the gold medal from Tokyo in 2021 while they’ll look for their first-ever World Cup title. Their best WWC finish came when they hosted in 2015 when they made it to the quarterfinals, but lost to England. Still boasting names like Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence, and Jessie Fleming, the Canadian side will hope to advance out of the group stage while making a run at the title this time around.

In this matchup, Canada shouldn’t have much trouble taking care of business against Nigeria to get their group stage campaign started. Take our neighbors to the north to grab all three points.