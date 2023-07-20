Christopher Nolan Films, Ranked

Christopher Nolan is one of the few directors with the resume and track record to bring to life any project that inspires them, and it speaks to Nolan’s meteoric rise as a filmmaker in Hollywood. With his next film, Oppenheimer, set to hit theaters on Friday, July 21, we’re looking back at each of his directorial works to see how they stack up against one another.

Below are our rankings of every film that Christopher Nolan has directed.

11. Tenet (2020)

While the concept of “time inversion” is interesting on the surface, chances are that audiences find it tremendously confusing even after multiple rewatches of Nolan’s Tenet. John David Washington and Robert Pattinson are superb in their leading roles, and the action sequences are top-notch, but the film's core is tough to grasp, and by the end credits, it doesn’t feel as tight of a story as it could have been.

10. Insomnia (2002)

Insomnia isn’t necessarily a “bad” film per se, but one can argue it gets easily forgotten when going up against the catalog of Nolan’s directorial work. The film’s ensemble cast boasts a top-notch trio of Al Pacino, Robin Williams, and Hilary Swank, allowing Williams to flex his dramatic skills that get easily overlooked in his career. However, it doesn’t captivate audiences like the rest of the films ahead of it in these rankings.

9. Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar has its holes when trying to embrace the sci-fi epic genre. Still, Nolan had some high expectations to meet as he was coming off his incredibly popular Batman trilogy. Simply put, Interstellar is good but not necessarily excellent from start to finish. The first two-thirds or so of the film are engaging, and the story of Matthew McConaughey’s character’s search for his daughter is the film’s anchor, but the “twist” in the third act doesn’t hit the mark in surprising or captivating the audience.

8. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Dark Knight trilogy is revered as one of the best superhero trilogies made to date, but the third chapter of the caped crusader is arguably the weakest link. That’s not to say that it is terrible, but that there are a few noticeable plot holes that are tough to overlook, such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt knowing Bruce Wayne is Batman “because of the eyes” or the fact that Wayne can quickly return to Gotham in the third act despite behind held captive for much of the film. Despite some noteworthy comic scenes brought to life on screen, we rarely see Batman suit up for much of the film.

7. Following (1998)

Not many films have the benefit of aging well over the years, but Nolan’s directorial debut, Following, looks all the more impressive in hindsight. Audiences that appreciate the noir genre will likely agree, as Nolan takes plenty of cues and inspiration in this wild story of a young writer who follows strangers around the streets of London only to find himself being followed by a stranger himself. It won’t stack up against the top five on this list, but it stands on its own, which is notable in its own right.

6. Batman Begins (2005)

After a handful of more wholesome and gimmicky Batman flicks that weren’t well-received, Nolan ushered in a new age of the superhero film genre with a more gritty take on the caped crusader. Additionally, Nolan gets extra kudos for a successful reimagining of Batman’s origin story, in which Bruce Wayne is trained by Liam Neeson’s Ra’s al Ghul while the first foe he goes head-to-head with is Cillian Murphy’s Scarecrow. Morgan Freeman’s Lucius Fox adds a nice jolt of humor to the otherwise grounded reimagining of the hero.

5. Dunkirk (2017)

As arguably the film that Nolan had been building up to for his entire career, Dunkirk is a spectacle that audiences should have experienced at least once in theaters. One of the best traits of the film is that despite featuring a loaded cast with the likes of Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and Kenneth Branagh, among others, audiences themselves are, in a way, the main character as they experience the event themselves through three different story timelines that take place by air, by sea, and by land. The narrative structure is complex and ambitious, so it may not be among the high-ranking even for some Nolan fanatics.

4. Memento (2000)

Memento marked Nolan’s second directorial feature and was arguably the film that made his projects a must-watch whenever they hit theaters. With Guy Pearce starring in the leading role as Leonard, audiences are once again treated to a noir epic through the mind of the leading character. However, Leonard’s mental disability adds another layer of storytelling and intrigue that takes the film to a different level. The narrative tricks in Memento are, once again, unique to Nolan, but in the grander scheme, they can somewhat limit how tight of a story the film could have been.

3. The Prestige (2007)

The Prestige is an adaptation of the Christopher Priest novel of the same name about dueling magicians in early 1900s London, but the themes of obsession, deceit, and the willingness to achieve success at any cost make it one of Nolan’s best films to date. Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale are superb in their roles as dueling magicians, and their mere presence adds to the intrigue in that they are both leading men that audiences are keen to root for. It tends to get overshadowed by Nolan’s blockbuster films, but it’s one of the few to successfully hit the mark on narrative, character, and emotion.

2. Inception (2010)

This film could technically be 1A or 1B, but ask any Nolan fan, and it’s a sure bet that Inception ranks at the top of the list here. “A heist thriller set within the architecture of the mind” was the tagline for the film back when it was released in 2010, and the fact that Nolan was able to pull off such an ambitious story is a feat that matches the film’s heist itself. The action sequences are incredible to watch and are very Matrix-esque. Still, the emotional stakes at hand for Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cobb propel this film to become an absolute spectacle.

Additionally, it leaves audiences with an aptly added easter egg at the film’s conclusion that undoubtedly keeps us conversing and debating to this day.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

In what is widely regarded as one of the greatest comic book films, The Dark Knight gave fans the embodiment of “unstoppable force versus immovable object” in Batman going toe-to-toe with Heath Ledger’s Joker. Much like Batman Begins ushered in a new era of superhero films, The Dark Knight took that to another level with a film that proves to be a spectacle on an intellectual and emotional level.

The screenplay by Nolan and his brother Jonathan Nolan is one of the best crime dramas ever pieced together, and Heath Ledger’s portrayal as the Clown Prince of Crime is arguably not only one of the best performances of all-time of the villain, but it’s undoubtedly one of the best witnessed on the big screen.