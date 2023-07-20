Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is headed to Eastern Europe this weekend for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix. The field of drivers will be competing at the Hungaroring in Mogyoród. The weekend will include practice on Friday and Saturday, qualifying on Saturday, and the race on Sunday.

The weather report for the weekend is a bit hit and miss. Race day projects to have clear weather and be a fine day for racing. However, Friday and Saturday have notable wind gusts and rain in the forecast. It is unclear if it will be enough to wipe out any of practice or qualifying, but a delay could be possible.

Below is a rundown of the weather projected for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend in Mogyoród, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative. The race will be held six hours ahead of ET

Friday, July 21

Hi 80°, Low 60°: Times of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon, 70% change of rain, 8 mph ESE winds, 27 mph gusts

7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11:00 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, July 22

Hi 81°, Low 61°: Times of sun and clouds with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, 88% chance of rain, 7 mph WNW winds, 14 mph gusts

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10:00 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, July 23

Hi X°, Low X°: Mostly sunny and pleasant, 2% chance of rain, 7 mph SW winds, 14 mph gusts

9:00 a.m. ET: Hungarian Grand Prix (70 laps, 190.531 miles)