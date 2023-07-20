Group B standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

Group B play began Thursday, July 20 with co-host nation Australia getting a win in their opener against Ireland. Steph Catley scored on a penalty for the Matildas in the 52nd minute.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Matildas entered the tournament with the best odds (-200) to win Group B. They also have -1100 odds to advance to the knockout round, so they are a heavy favorite to make it to the round of 16. Behind them, Canada, No. 7 in the latest FIFA rankings, have the second-best odds (+195) to win Group B and are coming off a Gold medal at the 2021 Olympics.

Ireland and Nigeria are both underdogs to win the group, but have enough talent to pull off an upset along the way.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group B at the 2023 World Cup.

Group B standings

Australia, 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

Canada, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Nigeria, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Ireland, 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

Group B schedule

July 20: Australia 1, Ireland 0

July 20: Nigeria vs. Canada (10:30 p.m. ET)

July 26: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. ET)

July 27: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. ET)

July 31: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. ET)

July 31: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. ET)