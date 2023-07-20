Group A standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

The 2023 FIFA World Cup has officially gotten underway with Thursday’s opener between New Zealand and Norway. The host New Zealand squad stunned Norway in the opener 1-0 on a Hannah Wilkinson goal in the 48th minute. The Philippines and Switzerland open their tournament on Friday, with the Philippines making their first-ever World Cip appearance.

Norway, who is No. 12 in the current FIFA rankings, entered the tournament as a clear favorite to win the group as well, as they’re at -300 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Switzerland, ranked No. 20 by FIFA entered with +475 odds and New Zealand was +500. The Philippines are longshots with +50000 odds.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group A at the 2022 World Cup.

Group A standings

New Zealand, 1-0-1, +1 GD, 3 points

Philippines, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Switzerland, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Norway, 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

Group A schedule

July 20: New Zealand 1, Norway 0

July 21: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. ET)

July 25: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. ET)

July 25: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. ET)

July 30: Norway vs. Philipines (3 a.m. ET)

July 30: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. ET)