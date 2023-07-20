Tour de France, Stage 18: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France has four stages left, but all four will serve as a coronation for Jonas Vingegaard. The defending Tour champ heads into Stage 18 with a lead on second place cyclist Tadej Pogačar of 7 minutes, 35 seconds.
The race came out of last weekend looking like it might finish as one of the closest in history when the cyclists arrived on the Champs-Élysées, with ten seconds separating Vingegaard and Pogačar. Instead, a dominant time-trial for Vingegaard in Stage 16 and a poor performance by Pogačar in Stage 17 has created a lead for Vingegaard that is just about insurmountable.
The peloton takes off from Moûtiers on Thursday to open Stage 18. The start is scheduled for 7:05 a.m. and will air exclusively on Peacock. The cyclists will race 184.9 kilometers, with the winner likely crossing the finish line at approximately 11:30 a.m. There are two modest climbing segments, but otherwise it’s a fairly flat stretch of the race.
TV schedule
Date: Thursday, July 20
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 67 hours, 57 minutes, 51 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back
- Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 18 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Jasper Philipsen
|+110
|Wout Van Aert
|+550
|Dylan Groenewegen
|+600
|Mads Pedersen
|+1000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+1800
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+2000
|Sam Welsford
|+3500
|Biniam Girmay
|+3500
|Nikias Arndt
|+4000
|Matej Mohoric
|+4000
|Fred Wright
|+4000
|Bryan Coquard
|+4000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+5000
|Michael Morkov
|+5000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+5000
|Christophe Laporte
|+5000
|Alexander Kristoff
|+5000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+5000
|Nils Politt
|+6500
|Jordi Meeus
|+6500
|Jasper Stuyven
|+6500
|Matteo Trentin
|+6500
|Remi Cavagna
|+8000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+10000
|Florian Vermeersch
|+10000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+10000
|Stefan Kung
|+13000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+13000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+13000
|Soren Waerenskjold
|+15000
|Matis Louvel
|+15000
|Luka Mezgec
|+15000
|Luca Mozzato
|+15000
|Peter Sagan
|+15000
|Anthony Turgis
|+15000
|Mike Teunissen
|+20000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+20000
|Marco Haller
|+20000
|Jasper de Buyst
|+20000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+20000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+20000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+20000
|Corbin Strong
|+20000
|Cees Bol
|+20000
|Yves Lampaert
|+20000
|Pierre Latour
|+25000
|Alex Aranburu
|+25000
|Tadej Pogacar
|+30000
|Stan Dewulf
|+30000
|Rui Costa
|+30000
|Quinten Hermans
|+30000
|Rasmus Tiller
|+30000
|Omar Fraile
|+30000
|Nils Eekhoff
|+30000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+30000
|Krists Neilands
|+30000
|Oliver Naesen
|+30000
|Hugo Houle
|+30000
|Axel Zingle
|+30000
|Bob Jungels
|+30000
|Alex Kirsch
|+30000
|Valentin Ferron
|+40000
|Valentin Madouas
|+40000
|Tom Pidcock
|+40000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+40000
|Simon Clarke
|+40000
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|+40000
|Jenthe Biermans
|+40000
|Guillaume Boivin
|+40000
|Dylan Teuns
|+40000
|Daniel Oss
|+40000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+40000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+40000
|Victor Lafay
|+50000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+50000
|John Degenkolb
|+50000
|Gianni Moscon
|+50000
|Frederik Frison
|+50000
|Dries Devenyns
|+50000
|Dion Smith
|+50000
|Alexander Edmondson
|+50000
|Anthony Perez
|+50000
|Warren Barguil
|+50000
|Tony Gallopin
|+50000
|Tim Declercq
|+60000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+60000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+60000
|Quentin Pacher
|+60000
|Simon Geschke
|+60000
|Patrick Konrad
|+60000
|Laurent Pichon
|+60000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+60000
|Jonas Rickaert
|+60000
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+60000
|Elmar Reinders
|+60000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+60000
|Clement Champoussin
|+60000
|Anthony Delaplace
|+60000
|Yevgeniy Federov
|+60000
|Ramon Sinkeldam
|+80000
|Neilson Powless
|+80000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+80000
|Marc Soler
|+80000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+80000
|Anthon Charmig
|+80000
|Ben O'Connor
|+80000
|Pello Bilbao
|+100000
|Egan Bernal
|+100000
|Adrien Petit
|+100000
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -10000
Tadej Pogačar: +3500
Adam Yates: +10000
Simon Yates: +20000
Pello Bilbao: +20000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300