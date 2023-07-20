 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 18: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 18 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Yellow jersey, race leader Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo - Visma leads the pack at the start of stage seventeen of the 110th Tour de France 2023, a 165.7km stage from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel / #UCIWT / on July 19, 2023 in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France has four stages left, but all four will serve as a coronation for Jonas Vingegaard. The defending Tour champ heads into Stage 18 with a lead on second place cyclist Tadej Pogačar of 7 minutes, 35 seconds.

The race came out of last weekend looking like it might finish as one of the closest in history when the cyclists arrived on the Champs-Élysées, with ten seconds separating Vingegaard and Pogačar. Instead, a dominant time-trial for Vingegaard in Stage 16 and a poor performance by Pogačar in Stage 17 has created a lead for Vingegaard that is just about insurmountable.

The peloton takes off from Moûtiers on Thursday to open Stage 18. The start is scheduled for 7:05 a.m. and will air exclusively on Peacock. The cyclists will race 184.9 kilometers, with the winner likely crossing the finish line at approximately 11:30 a.m. There are two modest climbing segments, but otherwise it’s a fairly flat stretch of the race.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 20
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 67 hours, 57 minutes, 51 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back
  3. Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back
  4. Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back
  5. Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 18 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jasper Philipsen +110
Wout Van Aert +550
Dylan Groenewegen +600
Mads Pedersen +1000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +1800
Mathieu van der Poel +2000
Sam Welsford +3500
Biniam Girmay +3500
Nikias Arndt +4000
Matej Mohoric +4000
Fred Wright +4000
Bryan Coquard +4000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +5000
Michael Morkov +5000
Kasper Asgreen +5000
Christophe Laporte +5000
Alexander Kristoff +5000
Victor Campenaerts +5000
Nils Politt +6500
Jordi Meeus +6500
Jasper Stuyven +6500
Matteo Trentin +6500
Remi Cavagna +8000
Soren Kragh Andersen +10000
Florian Vermeersch +10000
Alberto Bettiol +10000
Stefan Kung +13000
Julian Alaphilippe +13000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +13000
Soren Waerenskjold +15000
Matis Louvel +15000
Luka Mezgec +15000
Luca Mozzato +15000
Peter Sagan +15000
Anthony Turgis +15000
Mike Teunissen +20000
Mattias Skjelmose +20000
Marco Haller +20000
Jasper de Buyst +20000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +20000
Georg Zimmermann +20000
Danny Van Poppel +20000
Corbin Strong +20000
Cees Bol +20000
Yves Lampaert +20000
Pierre Latour +25000
Alex Aranburu +25000
Tadej Pogacar +30000
Stan Dewulf +30000
Rui Costa +30000
Quinten Hermans +30000
Rasmus Tiller +30000
Omar Fraile +30000
Nils Eekhoff +30000
Maxim Van Gils +30000
Krists Neilands +30000
Oliver Naesen +30000
Hugo Houle +30000
Axel Zingle +30000
Bob Jungels +30000
Alex Kirsch +30000
Valentin Ferron +40000
Valentin Madouas +40000
Tom Pidcock +40000
Mikkel Bjerg +40000
Simon Clarke +40000
Jonas Abrahamsen +40000
Jenthe Biermans +40000
Guillaume Boivin +40000
Dylan Teuns +40000
Daniel Oss +40000
Benoit Cosnefroy +40000
Alexey Lutsenko +40000
Victor Lafay +50000
Jonas Gregaard +50000
John Degenkolb +50000
Gianni Moscon +50000
Frederik Frison +50000
Dries Devenyns +50000
Dion Smith +50000
Alexander Edmondson +50000
Anthony Perez +50000
Warren Barguil +50000
Tony Gallopin +50000
Tim Declercq +60000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +60000
Tiesj Benoot +60000
Quentin Pacher +60000
Simon Geschke +60000
Patrick Konrad +60000
Laurent Pichon +60000
Lilian Calmejane +60000
Jonas Rickaert +60000
Jonas Vingegaard +60000
Elmar Reinders +60000
Dylan Van Baarle +60000
Clement Champoussin +60000
Anthony Delaplace +60000
Yevgeniy Federov +60000
Ramon Sinkeldam +80000
Neilson Powless +80000
Gorka Izagirre +80000
Marc Soler +80000
Felix Grossschartner +80000
Anthon Charmig +80000
Ben O'Connor +80000
Pello Bilbao +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Adrien Petit +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -10000
Tadej Pogačar: +3500
Adam Yates: +10000
Simon Yates: +20000
Pello Bilbao: +20000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

