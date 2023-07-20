Tour de France, Stage 18: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France has four stages left, but all four will serve as a coronation for Jonas Vingegaard. The defending Tour champ heads into Stage 18 with a lead on second place cyclist Tadej Pogačar of 7 minutes, 35 seconds.

The race came out of last weekend looking like it might finish as one of the closest in history when the cyclists arrived on the Champs-Élysées, with ten seconds separating Vingegaard and Pogačar. Instead, a dominant time-trial for Vingegaard in Stage 16 and a poor performance by Pogačar in Stage 17 has created a lead for Vingegaard that is just about insurmountable.

The peloton takes off from Moûtiers on Thursday to open Stage 18. The start is scheduled for 7:05 a.m. and will air exclusively on Peacock. The cyclists will race 184.9 kilometers, with the winner likely crossing the finish line at approximately 11:30 a.m. There are two modest climbing segments, but otherwise it’s a fairly flat stretch of the race.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 20

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 67 hours, 57 minutes, 51 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 18 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Jasper Philipsen +110 Wout Van Aert +550 Dylan Groenewegen +600 Mads Pedersen +1000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +1800 Mathieu van der Poel +2000 Sam Welsford +3500 Biniam Girmay +3500 Nikias Arndt +4000 Matej Mohoric +4000 Fred Wright +4000 Bryan Coquard +4000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +5000 Michael Morkov +5000 Kasper Asgreen +5000 Christophe Laporte +5000 Alexander Kristoff +5000 Victor Campenaerts +5000 Nils Politt +6500 Jordi Meeus +6500 Jasper Stuyven +6500 Matteo Trentin +6500 Remi Cavagna +8000 Soren Kragh Andersen +10000 Florian Vermeersch +10000 Alberto Bettiol +10000 Stefan Kung +13000 Julian Alaphilippe +13000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +13000 Soren Waerenskjold +15000 Matis Louvel +15000 Luka Mezgec +15000 Luca Mozzato +15000 Peter Sagan +15000 Anthony Turgis +15000 Mike Teunissen +20000 Mattias Skjelmose +20000 Marco Haller +20000 Jasper de Buyst +20000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +20000 Georg Zimmermann +20000 Danny Van Poppel +20000 Corbin Strong +20000 Cees Bol +20000 Yves Lampaert +20000 Pierre Latour +25000 Alex Aranburu +25000 Tadej Pogacar +30000 Stan Dewulf +30000 Rui Costa +30000 Quinten Hermans +30000 Rasmus Tiller +30000 Omar Fraile +30000 Nils Eekhoff +30000 Maxim Van Gils +30000 Krists Neilands +30000 Oliver Naesen +30000 Hugo Houle +30000 Axel Zingle +30000 Bob Jungels +30000 Alex Kirsch +30000 Valentin Ferron +40000 Valentin Madouas +40000 Tom Pidcock +40000 Mikkel Bjerg +40000 Simon Clarke +40000 Jonas Abrahamsen +40000 Jenthe Biermans +40000 Guillaume Boivin +40000 Dylan Teuns +40000 Daniel Oss +40000 Benoit Cosnefroy +40000 Alexey Lutsenko +40000 Victor Lafay +50000 Jonas Gregaard +50000 John Degenkolb +50000 Gianni Moscon +50000 Frederik Frison +50000 Dries Devenyns +50000 Dion Smith +50000 Alexander Edmondson +50000 Anthony Perez +50000 Warren Barguil +50000 Tony Gallopin +50000 Tim Declercq +60000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +60000 Tiesj Benoot +60000 Quentin Pacher +60000 Simon Geschke +60000 Patrick Konrad +60000 Laurent Pichon +60000 Lilian Calmejane +60000 Jonas Rickaert +60000 Jonas Vingegaard +60000 Elmar Reinders +60000 Dylan Van Baarle +60000 Clement Champoussin +60000 Anthony Delaplace +60000 Yevgeniy Federov +60000 Ramon Sinkeldam +80000 Neilson Powless +80000 Gorka Izagirre +80000 Marc Soler +80000 Felix Grossschartner +80000 Anthon Charmig +80000 Ben O'Connor +80000 Pello Bilbao +100000 Egan Bernal +100000 Adrien Petit +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -10000

Tadej Pogačar: +3500

Adam Yates: +10000

Simon Yates: +20000

Pello Bilbao: +20000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300