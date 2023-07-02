Who will the USMNT play in quarterfinals of 2023 Gold Cup bracket?

The USA men’s soccer team rolled to a 6-0 victory on Sunday over Trinidad and Tobago, which allowed them to clinch first place in Group A. The US finished tied with Jamaica, but won the goal differential 12 to 8.

The USMNT advances to the knockout bracket, which opens with the quarterfinals. America will face the runners-up in Group D on July 9 in Cincinnati. Heading into July 3, Guadeloupe and Guatemala are tied for first place with four points apiece. Canada is third with two points and Cuba is fourth with zero points. On Tuesday, July 4, Canada and Cuba face off while Guadeloupe and Guatemala also face off.

Cuba has been eliminated, leaving the remaining three as potential USA opponents. Canada needs a win to stay alive in the tournament. If Guadeloupe and Guatemala finish in a draw, there will be a three-way tie in the group, which sends them to tiebreakers. If one of those two wins the match, Canada advances to the knockout stage with a win.