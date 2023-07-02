USMNT’s Jesus Ferreira makes history with hat-trick in first half vs. Trinidad and Tobago

The United States men’s national team needed a win or draw in the final group stage match of the 2023 Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago to qualify for the knockout round, and Jesus Ferreira made sure the Americans would be in a great position to advance. The striker recorded another hat-trick, getting all three goals in the first half to become the first USA player to score hat-tricks in back-to-back international games. Here’s a look at all of his goals.

This was a relatively easy goal after some fortunate bounces, and the Americans deserved this after dominating Trinidad and Tobago for much of the early proceedings.

JESÚS FERREIRA HAS DONE IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/TK6WyWaWkq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2023

This goal was all Ferreira. He stuck with the play even after his first shot was saved, and was eventually rewarded.

JESÚS FERREIRA WITH BACK-TO-BACK HAT-TRICKS FOR THE UNITED STATES!! pic.twitter.com/cHcI6xAkRb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2023

There was no chance anyone else was going to take this penalty for USMNT. Ferreira looked like he may have placed in the exact spot where goalkeeper Marvin Phillip guessed, but the striker’s shot stayed low and went underneath the Trinidad net minder.

We’ll see if this amazing run of form continues for Ferreira in the Gold Cup, and whether it results in more playing time with the USMNT first team. The Americans have sent mostly backups to this competition after the Nations League featured the true first team, but Ferreira has done enough to merit consideration as a primary striker.