Wimbledon Men’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to London, England over the next couple weeks as Wimbledon takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds!

Check out the matching article for the women’s tournament here.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Wimbledon Preview

Novak Djokovic enters Wimbledon looking to extend his Grand Slam titles lead to two over Rafael Nadal. The Djoker picked up a record 23rd major win at the French Open earlier this year, and he enters this tournament as a minus-money (!!!) favorite to win the whole thing. That may seem surprising at first glance, considering Djokovic will have to win seven matches to accomplish this feat, but it makes more sense when you consider the fact that he’s won FOUR straight Wimbledon titles. Novak has been nothing short of dominant in London lately, and the rest of the field doesn’t necessarily pose as much of a threat compared to other Grand Slams. While there is still elite competition to oppose him — such as Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner — no one’s form on grass can match the Djoker’s when he’s at his best.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s Wimbledon title as of Sunday, July 2:

Stay tuned for a recap of this tournament!

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.