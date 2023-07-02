NASCAR starting lineup: How Grant Park 220 odds moved after Denny Hamlin claimed Chicago pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Chicago, Illinois this weekend leading up to the Grant Park 220 at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday from Chicago Street Course. The race will air on NBC and Peacock.

Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. are betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), Shane Van Gisbergen (+750) and Christopher Bell (+900) to round out the top five.

Hamlin’s odds jumped significantly from +2500 after he secured the pole position in qualifying. Van Gisbergen’s odds had opened at +4000, but he’ll be starting third after a strong showing in qualifying. Chase Elliott stumbled in qualifying and will start 26th. That resulted in his odds dropping considerably from +700 prior to qualifying to +2000 on race day.

Ross Chastain picked up a victory in the most recent NASCAR Cup Series event in the Ally 400 from Nashville. He is starting 34th and has +5500 odds to win the Grant Park 220.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.