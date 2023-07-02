NASCAR starting lineup: How Grant Park 220 odds moved after Denny Hamlin claimed Chicago pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Chicago, Illinois this weekend leading up to the Grant Park 220 at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday from Chicago Street Course. The race will air on NBC and Peacock.
Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. are betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), Shane Van Gisbergen (+750) and Christopher Bell (+900) to round out the top five.
Hamlin’s odds jumped significantly from +2500 after he secured the pole position in qualifying. Van Gisbergen’s odds had opened at +4000, but he’ll be starting third after a strong showing in qualifying. Chase Elliott stumbled in qualifying and will start 26th. That resulted in his odds dropping considerably from +700 prior to qualifying to +2000 on race day.
Ross Chastain picked up a victory in the most recent NASCAR Cup Series event in the Ally 400 from Nashville. He is starting 34th and has +5500 odds to win the Grant Park 220.
Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.
2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup + odds movement
|Driver
|Pos.
|Car #
|Race day odds
|Pre-qualifying odds
|Driver
|Pos.
|Car #
|Race day odds
|Pre-qualifying odds
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|+550
|+2500
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|+500
|+700
|3
|Shane van Gisbergen
|91
|+750
|+4000
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|+900
|+2000
|5
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|+1600
|+2800
|6
|Michael McDowell
|34
|+2200
|+2000
|7
|Kyle Larson
|5
|+1100
|+700
|8
|Jenson Button
|15
|+2200
|+10000
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|+2800
|+3000
|10
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|+1400
|+1100
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|+500
|+700
|12
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|+2200
|+4000
|13
|Alex Bowman
|48
|+7000
|+4000
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|+8000
|+10000
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|+2800
|+2000
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|+10000
|+5500
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|+5500
|+3000
|18
|Kyle Busch
|8
|+2200
|+1400
|19
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|+25000
|+15000
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|+10000
|+5000
|21
|Erik Jones
|43
|+10000
|+10000
|22
|William Byron
|24
|+3500
|+1600
|23
|Noah Gragson
|42
|+25000
|+25000
|24
|Aric Almirola
|10
|+15000
|+10000
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|+10000
|+10000
|26
|Chase Elliott
|9
|+2000
|+700
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|+50000
|+80000
|28
|Ryan Preece
|41
|+25000
|+10000
|29
|Austin Dillon
|3
|+15000
|+10000
|30
|Andy Lally
|51
|+40000
|+80000
|31
|Austin Cindric
|2
|+5500
|+3000
|32
|Harrison Burton
|21
|+25000
|+15000
|33
|Ty Dillon
|77
|+40000
|+80000
|34
|Ross Chastain
|1
|+5500
|+1100
|35
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|+9000
|+3000
|36
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|+25000
|+10000
|37
|Justin Haley
|31
|+25000
|+10000