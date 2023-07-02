 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How Grant Park 220 odds moved after Denny Hamlin claimed Chicago pole

The Grant Park 200 will take place Sunday night from Chicago.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Qualifying Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Chicago, Illinois this weekend leading up to the Grant Park 220 at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday from Chicago Street Course. The race will air on NBC and Peacock.

Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. are betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), Shane Van Gisbergen (+750) and Christopher Bell (+900) to round out the top five.

Hamlin’s odds jumped significantly from +2500 after he secured the pole position in qualifying. Van Gisbergen’s odds had opened at +4000, but he’ll be starting third after a strong showing in qualifying. Chase Elliott stumbled in qualifying and will start 26th. That resulted in his odds dropping considerably from +700 prior to qualifying to +2000 on race day.

Ross Chastain picked up a victory in the most recent NASCAR Cup Series event in the Ally 400 from Nashville. He is starting 34th and has +5500 odds to win the Grant Park 220.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup + odds movement

Driver Pos. Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Denny Hamlin 11 +550 +2500
2 Tyler Reddick 45 +500 +700
3 Shane van Gisbergen 91 +750 +4000
4 Christopher Bell 20 +900 +2000
5 Daniel Suarez 99 +1600 +2800
6 Michael McDowell 34 +2200 +2000
7 Kyle Larson 5 +1100 +700
8 Jenson Button 15 +2200 +10000
9 Joey Logano 22 +2800 +3000
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +1400 +1100
11 Martin Truex Jr 19 +500 +700
12 Ty Gibbs 54 +2200 +4000
13 Alex Bowman 48 +7000 +4000
14 Bubba Wallace 23 +8000 +10000
15 Chris Buescher 17 +2800 +2000
16 Chase Briscoe 14 +10000 +5500
17 Ryan Blaney 12 +5500 +3000
18 Kyle Busch 8 +2200 +1400
19 Corey LaJoie 7 +25000 +15000
20 Brad Keselowski 6 +10000 +5000
21 Erik Jones 43 +10000 +10000
22 William Byron 24 +3500 +1600
23 Noah Gragson 42 +25000 +25000
24 Aric Almirola 10 +15000 +10000
25 Todd Gilliland 38 +10000 +10000
26 Chase Elliott 9 +2000 +700
27 Josh Bilicki 78 +50000 +80000
28 Ryan Preece 41 +25000 +10000
29 Austin Dillon 3 +15000 +10000
30 Andy Lally 51 +40000 +80000
31 Austin Cindric 2 +5500 +3000
32 Harrison Burton 21 +25000 +15000
33 Ty Dillon 77 +40000 +80000
34 Ross Chastain 1 +5500 +1100
35 Kevin Harvick 4 +9000 +3000
36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +25000 +10000
37 Justin Haley 31 +25000 +10000

