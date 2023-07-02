Top fantasy baseball outfield waiver pickups for Week 15

We’re nearly to the halfway point of the 2023 MLB season, and things are only getting wilder with each passing day. The Cincinnati Reds are now America’s team. The Los Angeles Angels are hell-bent on wasting the absolutely Herculean efforts of Shohei Ohtani. For fantasy baseball players, it’s time for the rubber to hit the road — time to decide whether they’re in or out this year, and what they might need for the stretch run ahead. This is especially true at the outfield spots, where injuries have felled top picks like Jazz Chisholm, Yordan Alvarez and more. That’s why we’re here to help, with four targets likely available in your league showing signs that they’re in for a strong finish.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 15 top outfield pickups

Will Benson, 3B, Cincinnati Reds

Roster percentage: 1.6%

While Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Andrew Abbott have gotten all the headlines amid Cincy’s resurgence, there’s another former top prospect who warrants just as much attention. The 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, the 6’5, 230-pound Benson has always possessed massive physical tools, but he struggled to put it all together in the Minors.

That moment may have finally arrived. In 22 games in June, Benson slashed .350/.473/.600 with three home runs, 13 runs, seven RBI, and six stolen bases. His Statcast page more than backs that up:

Benson’s inability to hit lefties limits him to a strong-side platoon role, but he’ll still play every day against righties, legitimate five-category contributors — in among the best hitter’s parks in the Majors — are hard to come by.

Will Brennan, OF, Cleveland Guardians

Roster percentage: 1.1%

Brennan doesn’t have nearly the prospect pedigree that his fellow Ohio outfielder does, but Cleveland’s right fielder has been just as hot of late. Brennan has slashed .330/.358/.517 with three homers, 15 RBI and two steals in 24 starts since the beginning of June, with elite line-drive and strikeout rates that suggest he’s got command of the strike zone. Don’t expect a ton of power from Brennan, but he’ll be a strong source of average while pitching in with some speed and hitting at or near the top of Cleveland’s order.

Jason Heyward, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roster percentage: 0.6%

Heyward got off to a cold start in his first year with L.A., but he’s been heating up lately, slashing .317/.364/.500 since the start of June. He’s locked into an everyday role in the Dodgers outfield, hitting behind Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith — and getting plenty of RBI chances as a result. The physical tools are very much still there for the 33-year-old top prospect — his max exit velocity is in the 84th percentile — and if he keeps this up, he should contribute a bit across every category but batting average.

Alek Thomas, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Roster percentage: 1.2%

Thomas looked to have fallen out of favor amid a crowded Arizona outfield, getting sent down to the Minors in mid-May amid a rough stretch at the plate. But he was recalled in late June, and with Pavin Smith’s demotion to Triple-A, he’s now playing just about every day — even against lefties. It wasn’t long ago that the former second-round pick was considered a top prospect, and his elite outfield defense will give him plenty of chances to prove himself at the plate. There are signs of encouragement there, with a .322 expected batting average since returning to the Majors. If he can hit enough, he’s got a ton of speed potential.