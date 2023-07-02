How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago in 2023 Gold Cup on TV and live stream

Wondering how to catch all the action for USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago in the 2023 Gold Cup? We have you covered! In this article, we provide you with the details on how to watch this exciting match on TV and via live stream.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, July 2, at 7 p.m. ET, as the USMNT aims for victory in this highly anticipated encounter.

USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports App

USA currently lead Group A in the 2023 Gold Cup with an impressive tally of four points from two matches. They are aiming to maintain their momentum and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

The US started their Gold Cup campaign with a tough 1-1 draw against Jamaica in the opening game. In their second match against St. Kitts and Nevis, the US showcased their attacking prowess to complete a dominant 6-0 victory. Young talent Jesus Ferreira posted a hat-trick in that game.

Trinidad and Tobago find themselves in third place in Group A, having earned one victory and suffering a defeat in their two matches so far. They face a crucial challenge in their quest to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Trinidad and Tobago faced a significant setback in their second match, falling to a 4-1 defeat against Jamaica. In their historical head-to-head encounters with the US, Trinidad and Tobago have experienced mixed fortunes. While they famously defeated the US 2-1 in 2017, preventing America’s World Cup qualification, recent meetings have been dominated by the US, who have outscored Trinidad and Tobago 13-0 in their last two encounters.