Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Mets on Sunday, July 2

The San Francisco Giants (46-37) and the New York Mets (37-46) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, July 2. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York, is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN as part of this week’s Sunday Night Baseball game. San Francisco will start Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.88 ERA), while New York counters with David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA).

The Mets are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. San Francisco will return home Monday for a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. New York will be off on Monday and then hit the road to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game set beginning Tuesday.

Giants-Mets picks: Sunday, July 2nd

Injury report

Giants

Day to Day: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (back), LF Michael Conforto (hamstring)

Out: RP John Brebbia (lat), RP Luke Jackson (back), RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), RF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring)

Mets

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle/knee)

Starting pitchers

Ross Stripling vs. David Peterson

The 33-year-old Stripling will be making his 11th appearance of the season and his sixth start. He spent over a month on the injured list due to a back strain. Stripling returned last Wednesday and pitched three innings of relief against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out three.

The southpaw Peterson will take the mound for the 10th time this season. He struggled at the start of the year and was then sent down to Triple-A for a month. Peterson returned and pitched six shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed five hits, walked three and struck out five to earn his second win of the year.

Over/Under pick

The Giants have looked great in games they’ve won, scoring at least three runs in each of their last four victories. Unfortunately, if they lose, they aren’t doing so after lighting up the scoreboard, scoring two or fewer runs in each of their last seven losses. The Mets can’t sustain positive momentum. They have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games but have tallied at least four runs in six of those games. With this pitching matchup, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

If both of these teams were playing as well as they could, New York would likely be the favorite. However, they haven’t been able to get out of their own way and are scattering wins between several losses in a row. San Francisco has fared better but is dealing with more injuries. Still, I think their bullpen gives them the eventual edge, and they pick up a series-clinching win.

Pick: Giants