Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Angels on Sunday, July 2

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium. Zac Gallen (10-2, 3.02 ERA) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, while lefty Reid Detmers (1-5, 3.77 ERA) will pitch for the Angels.

Arizona is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with L.A. coming in at +100. The total is set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks-Angels picks: Sunday, July 2nd

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Day to day: OF Corbin Carroll (shoulder)

Out: SP Merrill Kelly (leg), RP Cole Sulser (shoulder), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Corbin Martin (shoulder)

Angels

Out: RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Matt Moore (oblique), SS Zach Neto (oblique), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), C Max Stassi (hip), SP/RP Jose Suarez (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers vs. Zac Gallen

Detmers has been a strong force for the Angels as of late, with three excellent starts under his belt as he closed out the month of June. Over 20 innings in that timeframe, the lefty has allowed just two earned runs while recording 26 strikeouts.

Gallen held the Rockies runless over six innings in his most recent start, striking out seven. Before that, he lasted 5.1 innings against the Phillies, letting up two earned runs and recording three strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Despite both teams ranking in the top 10 in runs per game this season, the totals in this series have been low — 8 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. That trend could easily continue into today, as Angels ace Detmers goes up against a Cy Young contender in Gallen.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Angels look to avoid a sweep here after dropping two in a row to the D-Backs. Detmers is the right guy to have on the mound to do it. Arizona ranks fifth in MLB in runs per game, with Los Angeles coming in at seventh. While the Diamondbacks have found lots of success on the road this season, the Angels should be able to avoid the sweep as they lean on Detmers here.

Pick: Angels