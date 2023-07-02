Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Rangers on Sunday, July 2

The Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers in the third game of a four-game series on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Shawn Dubin (0-0, 10.68 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros in what figures to be a bullpen game, while Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.38 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers.

Texas is a -130 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Astros coming in at +110. The total is set at 9.

Astros-Rangers picks: Sunday, July 2nd

Injury report

Astros

Day-to-Day: SS Jeremy Pena (neck), SP Framber Valdez (ankle)

Out: DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), OF Yordan Alvarez (oblique)

Rangers

Out: RP Jose Leclerc (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Shawn Dubin vs. Andrew Heaney

Dubin has pitched in just two MLB games this season and has started none. In five total innings pitched this season, he has allowed six earned runs and recorded eight strikeouts. It is likely that the bullpen helps out quite a bit for the Astros today.

Heaney will need to bounce back from a tough outing against the Tigers that saw him concede six earned runs in 5.2 innings and walk three batters. Heaney has pitched against Houston already this season, and held them runless over five innings, recording four strikeouts in an April start.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games were 8 and 7. Heaney has past success against the Astros, despite his issues on his home field this season, and the Astros’ bullpen is impressive this year. I think we stick to the trend that we’ve seen so far in this series.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

With Framber Valdez out, the Astros need to put together a bullpen game. The teams have split the series so far. The Astros have been hotter than the Rangers as of late, and as their bats go up against a pitcher that has struggled on the mound at home, Houston could take this one without a starting pitcher. Houston’s bullpen has one of the lowest combined ERAs in the league and should be able to quiet the Rangers’ bats.

Pick: Astros