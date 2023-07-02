Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Cardinals on Sunday, July 2

The New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Field. Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.78 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Jordan Montgomery (5-7, 3.52 ERA) will pitch for the Cardinals against his former team.

The Yankees are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cardinals coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.

Yankees-Cardinals picks: Sunday, July 2nd

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), CF Greg Allen (hip), DH Willie Calhoun (quad)

Cardinals

Day-to-Day: UTIL Brendan Donovan (arm)

Out: RP Packy Naughton (forearm), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), RP Ryan Helsley (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Gerritt Cole vs. Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery has put together several strong performances lately to keep his ERA below 4.00 heading into July. He kept the Astros to one earned run in 6.2 innings in his latest start, recording six strikeouts and one walk. He held the Nationals to one earned run in seven innings before that, also recording six strikeouts and one walk.

Cole struggled somewhat against the Rangers in his latest start, letting up three earned runs in just 4.2 innings. However, he recorded seven strikeouts. Before that, though, the righty had put together an excellent June. He pitched at least six innings in each of his four starts and never allowed more than two earned runs.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the yesterday’s doubleheader were 14 and 8. With two strong pitchers on the mound who won’t have any issue staying over six innings coming into this game, we’re going to continue to see the total drop here. Cole and Montgomery each have plenty of proof on their resumes that they will be able to keep the score low.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Yankees and Cardinals have split the series so far, and I think New York will take the third and the series. Despite Cole’s struggles in his latest outing, he has been a powerhouse on the mound for the Yankees this season and should keep the Cards in check. The Yankees’ batting lineup has been hot on the road as of late, and with St. Louis’ bullpen issues, I think New York gets the third game.

Pick: Yankees