Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, July 2

The Boston Red Sox (42-42) will look to complete the sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays (45-39) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Garrett Whitlock (4-3, 5.15 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors, while Toronto counters with ace Kevin Gausman (7-4, 3.01).

The Blue Jays are -195 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Red Sox +165 underdogs with the over/under set at eight.

Red Sox-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, July 2nd

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), LF Masataka Yoshida (leg), C Reese McGuire (oblique)

Out: SS Yu Chang (wrist), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), SS Pablo Reyes (abdomen), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), SP Corey Kluber (shoulder), SP Tanner Houck (face), RP Wyatt Mills (elbow), SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee), 2B Trevor Story (elbow), SP Chris Sale (shoulder), RP Zack Kelly (elbow)

Blue Jays

Day to day: RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Yimi Garcia (knee)

Out: SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Adam Cimber (shoulder), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Garrett Whitlock vs. Kevin Gausman

Whitlock will make his 10th start of the season and will be on the mound for the sixth time since coming off the injured list in late May. The righty is coming off his worst performance of the season, when he allowed six runs on 11 hits and zero walks with seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Miami Marlins.

Gausman will make his 18th start of 2023 and has been throwing well as of late. He’s allowed one or zero runs in five of his last seven outings. Gausman allowed a run on three hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts over six innings in a loss to the San Francisco Giants in his last start.

Over/Under pick

Both offenses rank inside the top 10 in OPS, but Gausman has been excellent as of late. He should do well in this spot based on recent outings, and Whitlock is in a strong bounce-back spot after such a poor start — he’d been on a roll prior to getting hit around by Miami.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

You won’t get much of a payout with Toronto, but the Blue Jays have the pitching advantage in this spot with Gausman. He has a large sample size of being a strong MLB starter, and he’s much easier to trust in this spot.

Pick: Blue Jays