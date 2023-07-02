Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Sunday, July 2

The Atlanta Braves (55-27) will look to complete a sweep over the Miami Marlins (48-36) on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.82 ERA) will look to snap Miami’s losing skid, while Atlanta counters with ace Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.73).

The Braves are -205 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Marlins +175 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Marlins-Braves picks: Sunday, July 2nd

Injury report

Marlins

Day to day: RP Matt Barnes (hip), RP Tommy Nance (shoulder), SP Daniel Castano (undisclosed), C Jacob Stallings (ankle)

Out: SP Edward Cabrera (shoulder), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps), SP Max Meyer (elbow), SP Trevor Rogers (shoulder), RF Avisail Garcia (back), RP Anthony Bender (elbow)

Braves

Out: RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), RP Jesse Chavez (lower leg), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SS Ehire Adrianza (shoulder), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Sandy Alcantara vs. Spencer Strider

Alcantara hasn’t been as dominant this season as we’ve seen in previous years, though he’s coming off a strong outing. He allowed one run on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over seven innings of work in a victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Strider is putting together another strong season as a pitcher who seems to have an excellent career ahead of him at age 24. He’s allowed a combined two runs over 13 innings of work with 19 strikeouts over his last two outings.

Over/Under pick

The Marlins are not set up for much success offensively in this spot. Strider has been hot over his last couple starts and will face a Marlins offense that ranks 26th in runs per game (4.0). Alcantara will do enough to limit a powerful Braves lineup to keep this below the number.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Alcantara will likely start to figure things out, but this won’t be the time. He’ll get a matchup with a Braves offense that leads the league in OPS (.837). On the other side, Strider is throwing very well right now. You won’t get much of a payout in this one, but at least you won’t be wasting your money betting on the Marlins.

Pick: Braves