Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Orioles on Sunday, July 2

The Minnesota Twins (42-42) will look to complete the sweep over the Baltimore Orioles (48-33) on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Minnesota will start Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.67 ERA), while Baltimore counters with Cole Irvin (1-3, 7.18 ERA).

The Twins are -120 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Orioles +100 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Twins-Orioles picks: Sunday, July 2nd

Injury report

Twins

Out: 3B Royce Lewis (oblique), RP Jorge Lopez (personal), RP Brock Stewart (elbow), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), RP Jose De Leon (elbow), RP Cole Sands (shoulder), RP Jorge Alcala (forearm), SP Chris Paddack (elbow), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), CF Nick Gordon (lower leg)

Orioles

Day to day: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness)

Out: RP Mychal Givens (shoulder), RP Dillon Tate (forearm), RP Keegan Akin (back), C James McCann (ankle), RP Austin Voth (elbow), SP John Means (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Sonny Gray vs. Cole Irvin

Gray will make his 17th start of the season, and he’s putting together a strong 2023. Gray has yet to allow more than three runs in a start in any outing this season. In his last time out, he allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 6.2 innings in a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Irvin has appeared in nine games with seven starts. With this small of a sample size, Irvin’s season-long numbers look terrible, but he’s throwing better as of late. In his last appearance, he allowed a run on three hits with three strikeouts over three innings in a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Over/Under pick

Gray has been excellent, and Irvin is a decent buy-low option when looking at that high ERA and poor record. A significant reason for that is his disappointing start in April. He had a 10.66 ERA through three starts but faces a Twins team ranked 23rd in MLB in OPS.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

These are tremendous odds for Gray, who has been a star this season. He hasn’t been as good as his 0.77 ERA through six April starts, but Gray will position the Twins in a spot to pick up a victory just like he has all season long.

Pick: Twins