How to watch Mexico vs. Qatar in 2023 Gold Cup on TV and live stream

Mexico will face Qatar in their third match of the Gold Cup group stage, with the former looking to remain perfect in the win column. Meanwhile, Qatar is still in search of three points after managing to draw with Honduras on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 2 from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via live stream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Mexico vs. Qatar

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 9 pm ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

El Tri’s search for a record ninth Gold Cup title is off to a hot start after notching two wins in their first two matches. Ever since Jaime Lozano took over, his presence has arguably been the jolt they needed as Mexico have been playing inspired soccer. They beat Honduras 4-0 in the opener and fended off Haiti 3-1 on Thursday. While they have firmly secured a spot in the next round, a win on Sunday could be a statement in reaffirming their return to prominence.

Qatar started well in the first two Gold Cup matches but have not been able to land the decisive blow to garner three points. If anything, they slip up at the most inopportune moment as they seek their first win of the tournament. After falling to Haiti 2-1 in the opener, Qatar managed to draw with Honduras 1-1 on Thursday. In addition to upsetting Mexico on Sunday, they also need some luck to go their way to qualify for the knockout round.