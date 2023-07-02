Mexico vs. Qatar: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup group stage match

Mexico will face Qatar in their third match of the Gold Cup group stage, with the former looking to remain perfect in the win column. Meanwhile, Qatar are still in search of three points after managing to draw with Honduras on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 2 from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. You can catch all the action on FS1 or via live stream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

Mexico vs. Qatar

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 9 pm ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Mexico: -295

Draw: +475

Qatar: +750

Moneyline pick: Mexico -295

El Tri have gotten off to a fine start in the Gold Cup following a disappointing showing in the CONCACAF Nations League. Perhaps they’re looking to wipe away the memory or perhaps Jaime Lozano taking over was the jolt they needed, but Mexico have been playing inspired soccer and subsequently regained their confidence after beating Honduras 4-0 in the opener and fending off Haiti 3-1 on Thursday.

On the flip side, Qatar have started well in the first two Gold Cup matches but haven’t been able to land the decisive blow to garner three points. If anything, they tend to lose their focus at the most inopportune moment and it speaks to why they are still in search of their first win.

Mexico have already secured its place in the final eight, but another dominant performance is just the momentum boost they need to stay alive in the tournament. Take El Tri on the moneyline.