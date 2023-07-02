USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup group stage match

USA will face Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, July 2 and 7 p.m. ET for this Gold Cup group stage match. You can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox Sports App.

Both sides have a path to qualify into the next round, but USMNT stand in as a large favorite in this match. Can Trinidad and Tobago serve up another wild upset, similar to their victory over USA in 2017? Or will USMNT continue their impressive play with another dominant victory?

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -800

Draw: +850

Trinidad and Tobago: +2000

Moneyline pick: USA -800

The -800 odds are tough to lay, but it’s difficult to endorse any other moneyline pick in this matchup. USMNT have looked great in their recent matches, aside from a questionable first half against Jamaica. While some USA fans may still feel the sting of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2017 upset, the Red, White, and Blue have come a long way since then. In fact, recent meetings have been dominated by the US, with an aggregate score of 13-0 in their last two encounters. Expect another rout by USMNT in this one. Bettors can get more value by taking the Americans at -1.5 (-285) or -2.5 (-105).