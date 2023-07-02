Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, July 2

Sunday is typically ace day around MLB, and July 2 certainly doesn’t disappoint in that regard. There’s Spencer Strider vs. Sandy Alcantara in Atlanta, Taj Bradley and Luis Castillo in Seattle, Zac Gallen and Reid Detmers in L.A. plus names like Gerrit Cole and Kevin Gausman taking the mound, giving you plenty of options in your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups. Our daily starting pitching rankings and here to help you navigate it all and with advice on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, July 2

Pitchers to stream

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox — Whitlock has struggled a bit over his last couple starts, especially last time out against the Miami Marlins, but I trust the underlying skills — and an expected ERA nearly a full run lower than his actual 5.15 mark. The Toronto Blue Jays have been inconsistent at the plate this year, and Whitlock’s plus whiff and chase rates give him strikeout upside on the waiver wire (and the Red Sox have been letting him pitch deep into games).

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics — The White Sox have been slumping offensively of late, especially against righties with plus breaking stuff. Enter Blackburn, whose slider carries a .186 average against and a 38.1% whiff rate. The righty showed out against the New York Yankees in his last start with 5.1 innings of one-run ball, and he’s in a good spot again against this righty-heavy Chicago lineup in the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum.

Aaron Civale, Cleveland Guardians — Civale has allowed more than two runs just once in five starts since coming off the IL at the beginning of June, and the inconsistent Chicago Cubs shouldn’t be too tough of a matchup for the Guardians righty on Sunday. His kitchen-sink approach has produced a 74th-percentile hard-hit rate and 85th-percentile barrel rate, which should produce some easy outs and give him a good chance at a quality start.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, July 2.