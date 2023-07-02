Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 14 of 2023 MLB season

We are entering the dog days of summer as MLB nears the 2023 All-Star break. While it may feel like you are entering a fantasy baseball lull, this could be a great time to make an advantageous move to gain the upper hand in your leagues. As we approach the proverbial halfway point to the season, here are four players you can cut from your roster and send to waivers.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop

Lance Lynn, SP, Chicago White Sox

Another day, another article recommending you part ways with Lynn. He is still rostered in 65% of ESPN leagues but has a 5-8 record and a 6.47 ERA. He did tally positive fantasy points this week with seven against the Los Angeles Angels, but starting him is just the epitome of crossing your fingers and hoping for the best.

Willy Adames, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Adames is hitting .203 this season with 55 hits in .271 at-bats. He heads into this week as the 21st-ranked shortstop in standard points leagues. Adames heads into Sunday with three fantasy points on the week, showing how rough of a stretch he has had with five fantasy points scored between Friday and Saturday. Even if he starts to turn his season around, he should be waiting for you on waivers.

Luis Severino, SP, New York Yankees

Severino has pitched in only 40 innings this season, but you can go ahead and part ways with him. He took on the struggling St. Louis Cardinals this week and allowed seven earned runs on nine hits for -14 fantasy points. Until Aaron Judge comes back, or New York can put together a more consistent offense, send Severino to the waiver wire.

Gunnar Henderson, 3B/SS, Baltimore Orioles

Henderson has shown flashes of the player that Baltimore hoped he would be when drafting him in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has steadily been improving but is still slashing .241/.338/.457 this season with only two fantasy points over the last week. Henderson likely has just been taking up space on your bench, and you should free up a roster spot by cutting ties.