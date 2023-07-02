Eric Gordon signs deal with Suns in free agency

Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania. Gordon was released by the Clippers and now joins the contending Suns as a viable bench piece who can even start as a wing player alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Gordon became a free agent due to luxury tax constraints for the Clippers. The team waived him a few days before free agency officially opened, saving the team $110 million in luxury tax payments. Gordon was a trade deadline acquisition for the Clippers in 2022-23.

The guard averaged 12.4 points and 2.7 assists per game but his most important statistic was his 37.1% clip from behind the arc. In the 22 games he played with LA, that percentage went up to 42.3%. The veteran guard can still contribute as a bench player and spot starter, even though his health has declined a bit in the last few seasons.