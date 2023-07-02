Who are the National League reserves for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The National League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially set. We learned who would start for the Senior Circuit after voting closed for good on Thursday night, and on Sunday, the league announced the pitchers and reserves. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the NL-leading Atlanta Braves continued to clean up, adding pitchers Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider — along with reserves Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Matt Olson — to their All-Star haul. Pete Alonso became the New York Mets’ lone representative, while Juan Soto highlights the outfield reserves. There are several first-time All-Stars among the pitchers, including Elder, Zac Gallen, Mitch Keller, Josiah Gray and Justin Steele.
The 2023 All-Star Game game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Read on for the full list of National League reserves.
National League 2023 All-Star Game Reserves
Hitters
Infield:
Ozzie Albies, 2B - Atlanta Braves
Pete Alonso, 1B - New York Mets
Edwin Diaz, C - Colorado Rockies
Matt Olson, 1B - Atlanta Braves
Austin Riley, 3B - Atlanta Braves
Will Smith, C - Los Angeles Dodgers
Dansby Swanson, SS - Chicago Cubs
Outfield
Nick Castellanos, OF - Philadelphia Phillies
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF - Arizona Diamondbacks
Jorge Soler, OF - Miami Marlins
Juan Soto, OF - San Diego Padres
Pitchers
SP: Bryce Elder - Atlanta Braves
SP: Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks
SP: Josiah Gray - Washington Nationals
SP: Mitch Keller - Pittsburgh Pirates
SP: Clayton Kershaw - Los Angeles Dodgers
SP: Justin Steele - Chicago Cubs
SP: Spencer Strider - Atlanta Braves
SP: Marcus Stroman - Chicago Cubs
RP: Alexis Diaz - Cincinnati Reds
RP: Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants
RP: Josh Hader - San Diego Padres
RP: Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers