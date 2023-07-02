Who are the National League reserves for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The National League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially set. We learned who would start for the Senior Circuit after voting closed for good on Thursday night, and on Sunday, the league announced the pitchers and reserves. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the NL-leading Atlanta Braves continued to clean up, adding pitchers Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider — along with reserves Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Matt Olson — to their All-Star haul. Pete Alonso became the New York Mets’ lone representative, while Juan Soto highlights the outfield reserves. There are several first-time All-Stars among the pitchers, including Elder, Zac Gallen, Mitch Keller, Josiah Gray and Justin Steele.

The 2023 All-Star Game game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Read on for the full list of National League reserves.

National League 2023 All-Star Game Reserves

Hitters

Infield:

Ozzie Albies, 2B - Atlanta Braves

Pete Alonso, 1B - New York Mets

Edwin Diaz, C - Colorado Rockies

Matt Olson, 1B - Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley, 3B - Atlanta Braves

Will Smith, C - Los Angeles Dodgers

Dansby Swanson, SS - Chicago Cubs

Outfield

Nick Castellanos, OF - Philadelphia Phillies

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF - Arizona Diamondbacks

Jorge Soler, OF - Miami Marlins

Juan Soto, OF - San Diego Padres

Pitchers

SP: Bryce Elder - Atlanta Braves

SP: Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks

SP: Josiah Gray - Washington Nationals

SP: Mitch Keller - Pittsburgh Pirates

SP: Clayton Kershaw - Los Angeles Dodgers

SP: Justin Steele - Chicago Cubs

SP: Spencer Strider - Atlanta Braves

SP: Marcus Stroman - Chicago Cubs

RP: Alexis Diaz - Cincinnati Reds

RP: Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

RP: Josh Hader - San Diego Padres

RP: Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers

