Who are the American League reserves for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The American League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially set. We learned who would start for the Junior Circuit after voting closed for good on Thursday night, and on Sunday, the league announced the pitchers and reserves. It’s a list that includes four Toronto Blue Jays, including pitcher Kevin Gausman and reserves Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Whit Merrifield. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole anchors a strong pitching staff along with Shohei Ohtani, Shane McClanahan and Luis Castillo, while Baltimore Orioles Felix Bautista and Adley Rutschman will be attending their first Midsummer Classic.

The 2023 All-Star Game game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Read on for the full list of American League reserves.

American League All-Star Game 2023 reserves

Hitters

Infielders

Bo Bichette, SS - Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B - Toronto Blue Jays

Whit Merrifield, 2B - Toronto Blue Jays

Salvador Perez, C - Kansas City Royals

Jose Ramirez, 3B - Cleveland Guardians

Brent Rooker, DH - Oakland Athletics

Adley Rutschman, C - Baltimore Orioles

Outfielders

Yordan Alvarez, OF - Houston Astros (injured)

Adolis Garcia, OF - Texas Rangers

Austin Hays, OF - Baltimore Orioles

Luis Robert Jr. - Chicago White Sox

Pitchers

SP: Luis Castillo - Seattle Mariners

SP: Gerrit Cole - New York Yankees

SP: Nathan Eovaldi - Texas Rangers

SP: Sonny Gray - Minnesota Twins

SP: Kevin Gausman - Toronto Blue Jays

SP: Michael Lorenzen - Detroit Tigers

SP: Shane McClanahan - Tampa Bay Rays

SP: Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels (voted in as both pitcher and hitter)

SP: Framber Valdez - Houston Astros

RP: Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

RP: Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

RP: Felix Bautista - Baltimore Orioles

RP: Yennier Cano - Baltimore Orioles