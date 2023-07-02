Who are the American League reserves for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The American League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially set. We learned who would start for the Junior Circuit after voting closed for good on Thursday night, and on Sunday, the league announced the pitchers and reserves. It’s a list that includes four Toronto Blue Jays, including pitcher Kevin Gausman and reserves Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Whit Merrifield. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole anchors a strong pitching staff along with Shohei Ohtani, Shane McClanahan and Luis Castillo, while Baltimore Orioles Felix Bautista and Adley Rutschman will be attending their first Midsummer Classic.
The 2023 All-Star Game game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Read on for the full list of American League reserves.
American League All-Star Game 2023 reserves
Hitters
Infielders
Bo Bichette, SS - Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B - Toronto Blue Jays
Whit Merrifield, 2B - Toronto Blue Jays
Salvador Perez, C - Kansas City Royals
Jose Ramirez, 3B - Cleveland Guardians
Brent Rooker, DH - Oakland Athletics
Adley Rutschman, C - Baltimore Orioles
Outfielders
Yordan Alvarez, OF - Houston Astros (injured)
Adolis Garcia, OF - Texas Rangers
Austin Hays, OF - Baltimore Orioles
Luis Robert Jr. - Chicago White Sox
Pitchers
SP: Luis Castillo - Seattle Mariners
SP: Gerrit Cole - New York Yankees
SP: Nathan Eovaldi - Texas Rangers
SP: Sonny Gray - Minnesota Twins
SP: Kevin Gausman - Toronto Blue Jays
SP: Michael Lorenzen - Detroit Tigers
SP: Shane McClanahan - Tampa Bay Rays
SP: Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels (voted in as both pitcher and hitter)
SP: Framber Valdez - Houston Astros
RP: Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox
RP: Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians
RP: Felix Bautista - Baltimore Orioles
RP: Yennier Cano - Baltimore Orioles