Breaking down NL roster for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The National League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially set. We learned who would start for the Junior Circuit after voting closed for good on Thursday night, and on Sunday, the league announced the pitchers and reserves.
Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was the top vote-getter in the NL with a whopping 3,082,600, earning an automatic spot at the Midsummer Classic. Not only will he be joined by two teammates in the starting lineup, but the Braves also added three reserves and two pitchers — highlighted by first baseman Matt Olson and ace Spencer Strider — to their All-Star haul. Behind Atlanta are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who saw catcher Will Smith and pitcher Clayton Kershaw named to the team on Sunday night to run their total number of All-Stars to five. San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto and Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson highlight the rest of the reserves, while Zac Gallen, Mitch Keller, Josiah Gray and Justin Steele will all be making their first career appearances in the NL rotation.
The 2023 All-Star Game game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Here is the full roster for the National League.
National League 2023 MLB All-Star Game roster
Starters
1B Freddie Freeman - Los Angeles Dodgers
2B Luis Arraez - Miami Marlins
SS Orlando Arcia - Atlanta Braves
3B Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals
C Sean Murphy - Atlanta Braves
DH J.D. Martinez - Los Angeles Dodgers
OF Ronald Acuna Jr - Atlanta Braves
OF Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers
OF Corbin Carroll - Arizona Diamondbacks
Reserves
Infield:
Ozzie Albies, 2B - Atlanta Braves
Pete Alonso, 1B - New York Mets
Edwin Diaz, C - Colorado Rockies
Matt Olson, 1B - Atlanta Braves
Austin Riley, 3B - Atlanta Braves
Will Smith, C - Los Angeles Dodgers
Dansby Swanson, SS - Chicago Cubs
Outfield
Nick Castellanos, OF - Philadelphia Phillies
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF - Arizona Diamondbacks
Jorge Soler, OF - Miami Marlins
Juan Soto, OF - San Diego Padres
Pitchers
SP: Bryce Elder - Atlanta Braves
SP: Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks
SP: Josiah Gray - Washington Nationals
SP: Mitch Keller - Pittsburgh Pirates
SP: Clayton Kershaw - Los Angeles Dodgers
SP: Justin Steele - Chicago Cubs
SP: Spencer Strider - Atlanta Braves
SP: Marcus Stroman - Chicago Cubs
RP: Alexis Diaz - Cincinnati Reds
RP: Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants
RP: Josh Hader - San Diego Padres
RP: Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers