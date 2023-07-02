Breaking down NL roster for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The National League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially set. We learned who would start for the Junior Circuit after voting closed for good on Thursday night, and on Sunday, the league announced the pitchers and reserves.

Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was the top vote-getter in the NL with a whopping 3,082,600, earning an automatic spot at the Midsummer Classic. Not only will he be joined by two teammates in the starting lineup, but the Braves also added three reserves and two pitchers — highlighted by first baseman Matt Olson and ace Spencer Strider — to their All-Star haul. Behind Atlanta are the Los Angeles Dodgers, who saw catcher Will Smith and pitcher Clayton Kershaw named to the team on Sunday night to run their total number of All-Stars to five. San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto and Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson highlight the rest of the reserves, while Zac Gallen, Mitch Keller, Josiah Gray and Justin Steele will all be making their first career appearances in the NL rotation.

The 2023 All-Star Game game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Here is the full roster for the National League.

National League 2023 MLB All-Star Game roster

Starters

1B Freddie Freeman - Los Angeles Dodgers

2B Luis Arraez - Miami Marlins

SS Orlando Arcia - Atlanta Braves

3B Nolan Arenado - St. Louis Cardinals

C Sean Murphy - Atlanta Braves

DH J.D. Martinez - Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Ronald Acuna Jr - Atlanta Braves

OF Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Corbin Carroll - Arizona Diamondbacks

Reserves

Infield:

Ozzie Albies, 2B - Atlanta Braves

Pete Alonso, 1B - New York Mets

Edwin Diaz, C - Colorado Rockies

Matt Olson, 1B - Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley, 3B - Atlanta Braves

Will Smith, C - Los Angeles Dodgers

Dansby Swanson, SS - Chicago Cubs

Outfield

Nick Castellanos, OF - Philadelphia Phillies

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF - Arizona Diamondbacks

Jorge Soler, OF - Miami Marlins

Juan Soto, OF - San Diego Padres

Pitchers

SP: Bryce Elder - Atlanta Braves

SP: Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks

SP: Josiah Gray - Washington Nationals

SP: Mitch Keller - Pittsburgh Pirates

SP: Clayton Kershaw - Los Angeles Dodgers

SP: Justin Steele - Chicago Cubs

SP: Spencer Strider - Atlanta Braves

SP: Marcus Stroman - Chicago Cubs

RP: Alexis Diaz - Cincinnati Reds

RP: Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

RP: Josh Hader - San Diego Padres

RP: Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers