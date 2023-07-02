Breaking down the AL roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The American League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially set. We learned who would start for the Junior Circuit after voting closed for good on Thursday night, and on Sunday, the league announced the pitchers and reserves.

Los Angeles Angels DH/P Shohei Ohtani was the top vote-getter in the AL at 2,646,307 and had already earned an automatic spot at the Midsummer Classic, but now the two-way phenom has also been named to the pitching staff as well. The Texas Rangers continue to lead all teams with six representatives, adding reserve outfielder Adolis Garcia and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to their impressive haul. Both the Toronto Blue Jays (who saw Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Whit Merrifield all named as reserves in addition to pitcher Kevin Gausman) and Tampa Bay Rays (thanks to ace Shane McClanahan) are close behind with four apiece. With Aaron Judge still on the IL, pitcher Gerrit Cole will be the New York Yankees’ lone representative in Seattle, while closer Kenley Jansen was the only Red Sox to make the squad.

The 2023 All-Star Game game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Here is the full roster for the American League.

American League 2023 MLB All-Star Game roster

Starters

1B Yandy Diaz - Tampa Bay Rays

2B Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers

SS Corey Seager - Texas Rangers

3B Josh Jung - Texas Rangers

C Jonah Heim - Texas Rangers

DH Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels

OF Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels

OF Randy Arozarena - Tampa Bay Rays

OF Aaron Judge - New York Yankees*

Reserves

Infielders

Bo Bichette, SS - Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B - Toronto Blue Jays

Whit Merrifield, 2B - Toronto Blue Jays

Salvador Perez, C - Kansas City Royals

Jose Ramirez, 3B - Cleveland Guardians

Brent Rooker, DH - Oakland Athletics

Adley Rutschman, C - Baltimore Orioles

Outfielders

Yordan Alvarez, OF - Houston Astros (injured)

Adolis Garcia, OF - Texas Rangers

Austin Hays, OF - Baltimore Orioles

Luis Robert Jr. - Chicago White Sox

Pitchers

SP: Luis Castillo - Seattle Mariners

SP: Gerrit Cole - New York Yankees

SP: Nathan Eovaldi - Texas Rangers

SP: Sonny Gray - Minnesota Twins

SP: Kevin Gausman - Toronto Blue Jays

SP: Michael Lorenzen - Detroit Tigers

SP: Shane McClanahan - Tampa Bay Rays

SP: Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels (voted in as both pitcher and hitter)

SP: Framber Valdez - Houston Astros

RP: Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

RP: Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

RP: Felix Bautista - Baltimore Orioles

RP: Yennier Cano - Baltimore Orioles