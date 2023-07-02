Breaking down the AL roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The American League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially set. We learned who would start for the Junior Circuit after voting closed for good on Thursday night, and on Sunday, the league announced the pitchers and reserves.
Los Angeles Angels DH/P Shohei Ohtani was the top vote-getter in the AL at 2,646,307 and had already earned an automatic spot at the Midsummer Classic, but now the two-way phenom has also been named to the pitching staff as well. The Texas Rangers continue to lead all teams with six representatives, adding reserve outfielder Adolis Garcia and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to their impressive haul. Both the Toronto Blue Jays (who saw Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Whit Merrifield all named as reserves in addition to pitcher Kevin Gausman) and Tampa Bay Rays (thanks to ace Shane McClanahan) are close behind with four apiece. With Aaron Judge still on the IL, pitcher Gerrit Cole will be the New York Yankees’ lone representative in Seattle, while closer Kenley Jansen was the only Red Sox to make the squad.
The 2023 All-Star Game game is set for Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. Here is the full roster for the American League.
American League 2023 MLB All-Star Game roster
Starters
1B Yandy Diaz - Tampa Bay Rays
2B Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers
SS Corey Seager - Texas Rangers
3B Josh Jung - Texas Rangers
C Jonah Heim - Texas Rangers
DH Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels
OF Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels
OF Randy Arozarena - Tampa Bay Rays
OF Aaron Judge - New York Yankees*
Reserves
Infielders
Bo Bichette, SS - Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B - Toronto Blue Jays
Whit Merrifield, 2B - Toronto Blue Jays
Salvador Perez, C - Kansas City Royals
Jose Ramirez, 3B - Cleveland Guardians
Brent Rooker, DH - Oakland Athletics
Adley Rutschman, C - Baltimore Orioles
Outfielders
Yordan Alvarez, OF - Houston Astros (injured)
Adolis Garcia, OF - Texas Rangers
Austin Hays, OF - Baltimore Orioles
Luis Robert Jr. - Chicago White Sox
Pitchers
SP: Luis Castillo - Seattle Mariners
SP: Gerrit Cole - New York Yankees
SP: Nathan Eovaldi - Texas Rangers
SP: Sonny Gray - Minnesota Twins
SP: Kevin Gausman - Toronto Blue Jays
SP: Michael Lorenzen - Detroit Tigers
SP: Shane McClanahan - Tampa Bay Rays
SP: Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels (voted in as both pitcher and hitter)
SP: Framber Valdez - Houston Astros
RP: Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox
RP: Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians
RP: Felix Bautista - Baltimore Orioles
RP: Yennier Cano - Baltimore Orioles