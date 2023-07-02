 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Grant Park 220 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR will be making history this weekend by holding a street race in Chicago, Illinois. The Cup Series will run the 2023 Grant Park 220 on Sunday, July 2. The green flag will drop at 5:30 p.m. ET with the race airing on NBC. While it may not feel like it, the Cup Series season is winding down. Including this race, there are only nine left before the first round of the Cup Series Playoffs.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream on Peacock or through an app with access to NBC. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Tyler Reddick is a +400 favorite to win the race heading into race day at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin follows at +550, and the top five rounds out with Martin Truex, Jr. (+750), Christopher Bell (+900), and Shane van Gisbergen (+1000).

2023 Grant Park 220 live stream

Date: Sunday, July 2
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: Peacock

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Shane van Gisbergen 91
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Daniel Suarez 99
6 Michael McDowell 34
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Jenson Button 15
9 Joey Logano 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Martin Truex Jr 19
12 Ty Gibbs 54
13 Alex Bowman 48
14 Bubba Wallace 23
15 Chris Buescher 17
16 Chase Briscoe 14
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Kyle Busch 8
19 Corey LaJoie 7
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Erik Jones 43
22 William Byron 24
23 Noah Gragson 42
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Chase Elliott 9
27 Josh Bilicki 78
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Andy Lally 51
31 Austin Cindric 2
32 Harrison Burton 21
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Ross Chastain 1
35 Kevin Harvick 4
36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
37 Justin Haley 31

