How to watch NASCAR’s Grant Park 220 via live stream

NASCAR will be making history this weekend by holding a street race in Chicago, Illinois. The Cup Series will run the 2023 Grant Park 220 on Sunday, July 2. The green flag will drop at 5:30 p.m. ET with the race airing on NBC. While it may not feel like it, the Cup Series season is winding down. Including this race, there are only nine left before the first round of the Cup Series Playoffs.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream on Peacock or through an app with access to NBC. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Tyler Reddick is a +400 favorite to win the race heading into race day at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin follows at +550, and the top five rounds out with Martin Truex, Jr. (+750), Christopher Bell (+900), and Shane van Gisbergen (+1000).
2023 Grant Park 220 live stream
Date: Sunday, July 2
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: Peacock
STARTING LINEUP
2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|3
|Shane van Gisbergen
|91
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|5
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|6
|Michael McDowell
|34
|7
|Kyle Larson
|5
|8
|Jenson Button
|15
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|10
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|12
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|13
|Alex Bowman
|48
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|18
|Kyle Busch
|8
|19
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|21
|Erik Jones
|43
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Noah Gragson
|42
|24
|Aric Almirola
|10
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|26
|Chase Elliott
|9
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|28
|Ryan Preece
|41
|29
|Austin Dillon
|3
|30
|Andy Lally
|51
|31
|Austin Cindric
|2
|32
|Harrison Burton
|21
|33
|Ty Dillon
|77
|34
|Ross Chastain
|1
|35
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|36
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|37
|Justin Haley
|31