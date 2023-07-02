What time is the 2023 Grant Park 220 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 2 with the 2023 Grant Park 220. This will be the inaugural version of this race, and it will be held in Chicago, Illinois. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on Peacock. The race will be 100 laps, with each of the first two stages being 30 laps and the final stage being upped to 40.

The Cup Series heads into this weekend coming off the 2023 Ally 400. Ross Chastain picked up his first win of the season and was followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. Truex Jr. sits atop the leaderboard with 576 points. He is followed by William Byron and Chastain, both at 558 with only nine races to go, including the Grant Park 220.

Tyler Reddick is the favorite to win heading into race day at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +400 and is followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), Martin Truex, Jr. (+750), Christopher Bell (+900), and Shane van Gisbergen (+1000).