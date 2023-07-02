 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Grant Park 220 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Grant Park 220 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, July 2 with the 2023 Grant Park 220. This will be the inaugural version of this race, and it will be held in Chicago, Illinois. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on Peacock. The race will be 100 laps, with each of the first two stages being 30 laps and the final stage being upped to 40.

The Cup Series heads into this weekend coming off the 2023 Ally 400. Ross Chastain picked up his first win of the season and was followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin. Truex Jr. sits atop the leaderboard with 576 points. He is followed by William Byron and Chastain, both at 558 with only nine races to go, including the Grant Park 220.

Tyler Reddick is the favorite to win heading into race day at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +400 and is followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), Martin Truex, Jr. (+750), Christopher Bell (+900), and Shane van Gisbergen (+1000).

2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Shane van Gisbergen 91
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Daniel Suarez 99
6 Michael McDowell 34
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Jenson Button 15
9 Joey Logano 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Martin Truex Jr 19
12 Ty Gibbs 54
13 Alex Bowman 48
14 Bubba Wallace 23
15 Chris Buescher 17
16 Chase Briscoe 14
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Kyle Busch 8
19 Corey LaJoie 7
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Erik Jones 43
22 William Byron 24
23 Noah Gragson 42
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Chase Elliott 9
27 Josh Bilicki 78
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Andy Lally 51
31 Austin Cindric 2
32 Harrison Burton 21
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Ross Chastain 1
35 Kevin Harvick 4
36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
37 Justin Haley 31

