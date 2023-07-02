How much will the winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic receive in 2023

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic heads into the final round on Sunday with Rickie Fowler in the lead in Detroit at -23. Adam Hadwin is close behind at -22, with Collin Morikawa sitting at -20 as the players move into the back nine.

The winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will earn $1.584 million from the $8.8 million purse. He will also receive 500 FedExCup points and 36 Official World Golf Ranking points. As with all winners of PGA TOUR events, the champion receives a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, and an exemption into next year’s Masters, PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Max Homa leads the field at this event in FedExCup points, and is followed by last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Tony Finau. The top 125 golfers in the FedExCup point standings qualify for the first tournament of the FedExCup playoffs at the end of the season.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.