 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winner's share for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, taking place in Detroit, Michigan in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Travelers Championship - Round Two Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic heads into the final round on Sunday with Rickie Fowler in the lead in Detroit at -23. Adam Hadwin is close behind at -22, with Collin Morikawa sitting at -20 as the players move into the back nine.

The winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will earn $1.584 million from the $8.8 million purse. He will also receive 500 FedExCup points and 36 Official World Golf Ranking points. As with all winners of PGA TOUR events, the champion receives a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, and an exemption into next year’s Masters, PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Max Homa leads the field at this event in FedExCup points, and is followed by last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Tony Finau. The top 125 golfers in the FedExCup point standings qualify for the first tournament of the FedExCup playoffs at the end of the season.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Winnings

Total Prize Money $8,800,000
Total Prize Money $8,800,000
1st $1,584,000
2nd $959,200
3rd $535,920
4th $431,200
5th $360,800
6th $319,000
7th $297,000
8th $275,000
9th $257,400
10th $239,800
11th $222,200
12th $204,600
13th $187,000
14th $169,400
15th $160,600
16th $151,800
17th $143,000
18th $134,200
19th $125,400
20th $116,600
21st $107,800
22nd $99,000
23rd $91,960
24th $84,920
25th $77,880
26th $70,840
27th $68,200
28th $65,560
29th $62,920
30th $60,280
31st $57,640
32nd $55,000
33rd $52,360
34th $50,160
35th $47,960
36th $45,760
37th $43,560
38th $41,800
39th $40,040
40th $38,280
41st $36,520
42nd $34,760
43rd $33,000
44th $31,240
45th $29,480
46th $27,720
47th $25,960
48th $24,552
49th $23,320
50th $22,616
51st $22,088
52nd $21,560
53rd $21,208
54th $20,856
55th $20,680
56th $20,504
57th $20,328
58th $20,152
59th $19,976
60th $19,800
61st $19,624
62nd $19,448
63rd $19,272
64th $19,096
65th $18,920

More From DraftKings Network