 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France results: Who won stage 2, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 2 on Sunday.

By Teddy Ricketson
Victor Lafay of France and Team Cofidis celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Tom Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the stage two of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 208.9km stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián / #UCIWT / on July 02, 2023 in San Sébastián, Spain. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The second day of the 2023 Tour de France is in the books. After Adam Yates took the first stage, Victor Lafay impressed with a late push to claim the stage two victory on Sunday. Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogacar followed him to round out Sunday’s podium. Van Aert had the best odds to win the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook at +260, while Lafay had +5000 odds

American Neilson Powless was racing with the polka dot jersey symbolizing his “King of the Mountain” title from the first stage. He picked up six climbing points on Sunday and will retain his polka-dot jersey for Monday. Pogacar came into the second stage wearing the white jersey given to the best rider under the age of 26, and he also will retain it for Monday’s stage.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 2. They’ll return to action on Monday for a 193.5 km ride which will see the riders cross the French border after spending the first two stages in Spain.

Stage 2 top finishers

  1. Victor Lafay: 4 hours, 46 minutes, 39 seconds
  2. Wout Van Aert
  3. Tadej Pogacar
  4. Thomas Pidcock
  5. Pello Bilbao Lopez
  6. Skjelmose Mattias Jensen
  7. Michael Woods
  8. Romain Bardet
  9. Dylan Teuns
  10. Jain Hindley

More From DraftKings Network