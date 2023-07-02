Tour de France results: Who won stage 2, who leads overall standings

The second day of the 2023 Tour de France is in the books. After Adam Yates took the first stage, Victor Lafay impressed with a late push to claim the stage two victory on Sunday. Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogacar followed him to round out Sunday’s podium. Van Aert had the best odds to win the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook at +260, while Lafay had +5000 odds

American Neilson Powless was racing with the polka dot jersey symbolizing his “King of the Mountain” title from the first stage. He picked up six climbing points on Sunday and will retain his polka-dot jersey for Monday. Pogacar came into the second stage wearing the white jersey given to the best rider under the age of 26, and he also will retain it for Monday’s stage.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 2. They’ll return to action on Monday for a 193.5 km ride which will see the riders cross the French border after spending the first two stages in Spain.

Stage 2 top finishers