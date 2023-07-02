Lonnie Walker signs one-year deal with Nets in free agency

The Brooklyn Nets have signed Lonnie Walker to a one-year deal in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Walker is going to continue betting himself and will hope to enter the following summer after a productive season to land a more lucrative contract.

Walker is coming off a successful campaign with the Lakers, since joining the team last offseason. Despite playing on a one-year contract, he made his presence known. The 24-year-old guard averaged 11.7 PPG on 44.8 percent shooting, 1.9 REB and 1.1 AST. He also gave the Lakers quality minutes over 13 playoff games — averaging 6.2 points on 48/38/75 shooting splits.

Walker’s biggest moment came in the playoffs against the Warriors, where he took over late in Game 4 to give the Lakers a decisive 3-1 lead over the defending champions. That win ultimately helped the Lakers close out Golden State in six games en route to the Western Conference Finals.