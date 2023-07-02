How to watch 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

The best tennis players in the world face off on the grass courts in the most prestigious tournament in the sport at 2023 Wimbledon. This year’s tournament will run from Monday, July 3 through Saturday, July 15 for the women and Sunday, July 16 for the men. With 128 players in both the men’s and the women’s draw, the first few days will see action-packed rounds as the field gets cut down in single elimination format.

To tune into the tournament, you can check out ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Some matches will air on ESPN affiliates including ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN+. To live stream the tournament, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream will all carry the ESPN streams. ESPN.com and the ESPN app are also available with a cable login. You can check out the full broadcast schedule here.

The Grand Slam will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, including Novak Djokovic, going for his fifth Wimbledon in a row to tie Roger Federer’s all-time record there, and Iga Świątek, on the hunt for her first Wimbledon title.