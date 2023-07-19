Why the Orioles acquired hard-throwing A’s reliever Shintaro Fujinami

Newly seated atop the AL East after a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon, the surging Baltimore Orioles aren’t content to rest on their laurels. The O’s got a jump on trade season, acquiring hard-throwing righty Shintaro Fujinami from the Oakland Athletics in a move they hope will bolster an already-solid bullpen.

On the surface, you might be wondering why a team with genuine World Series aspirations would go out of their way for a pitcher who currently holds a 8.57 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP. But those numbers are in need of some context: After a decade in Japan, Fujinami came to the States with the promise of a spot in the A’s starting rotation. That experiment very much did not work out, though, as the righty — who’s battled command problems for his entire career — put up a ghastly 14.40 ERA with 19 hits and 12 walks allowed in just 15 innings across his first four starts.

Understandably, Oakland decided they’d seen enough, moving Fujinami to the bullpen before the calendar had even flipped to May. And while it took the righty some time to find his footing in his new role, he’s pitched very well of late. Over his last 15 outings, the 29-year-old has posted a 2.70 ERA with 18 strikeouts and four walks in 16.2 innings. He’s been particularly great in July, giving up just two runs over eight innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Looking at his stuff, especially his triple-digit fastball, it’s not hard to see why:

Of course, the command is a major question mark, and there’s always a chance that he falls apart again. But Fujinami represents a worthy gamble for an O’s team that’s set in the late innings but found itself looking a little thin in middle relief as they head toward the stretch run. Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano are as good a 1-2 punch as any in baseball, but after that, reliable options were hard to come by — Danny Coloumbe is the only other Baltimore reliever with an ERA below 3.70, and he’s a lefty who shouldn’t really be facing good right-handed hitters consistently. As far as righties go, the middle-inning options were Bryan Baker (3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP) and Michael Baumann (3.69 ERA, 1.29 WHIP), neither of whom inspire a ton of confidence. Fujinami gives Baltimore another option in lower-leverage spots both to neutralize righty bats and potentially provide some length.

In return, Baltimore has sent lefty reliever Easton Lucas back to Oakland:

Lucas sits in the mid-90s with his fastball, with both a good slider and a changeup solid enough that he could potentially become a full-inning option rather than strictly a lefty specialist. The 26-year-old, a 14th-round pick by the Miami Marlins in the 2019 MLB Draft, has a 2.73 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A so far this season, with 37 strikeouts in 29.2 innings.