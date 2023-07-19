How the public is betting on the 2023 women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will begin Thursday, July 20 with the United States looking to defend their title while also becoming the first team in history to three-peat as champions. Here’s a look at how bettors are approaching this World Cup, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can expect, the overwhelming majority of bettors are backing the Americans to complete the trifecta in 2023. A whopping 94% of the money coming in on title futures is backing the USWNT, with 83% of all bets taking the Americans. Australia, a co-host at the World Cup, is actually next up in terms of percentage of bets at 5%. England is at 4% of total bets, but has an additional percent over Australia on the money coming in.

Bettors are backing the usual suspects in USA, England, Spain and Germany, while Australia’s +1200 odds are likely driving some interest there. We’ll see if the Americans can go all the way and provide massive payouts for those who backed them.