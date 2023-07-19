Orioles OF Cedric Mullins added to 10-day IL with right groin strain

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is heading to the injured list with a right groin strain. He will start out on the 10-day IL, but the injury could sideline him longer than the 10 minimum days. The move is retroactive to Sunday, July 16, and Baltimore called up right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie in a corresponding move.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/CQPpmInhlH — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 19, 2023

This is the second strained groin injury for Mullins this season. The first saw him sidelined from May 30 to June 24. While he misses time this time, he is expected to be replaced in the lineup by either Aaron Hicks or Colton Cowser. Hicks gets the starting nod on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mullins has played in only 69 games this season. He is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI. Mullins has gotten to show off his speed and has successfully swiped 14 of the 17 stolen bases that he has attempted.