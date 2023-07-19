MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal: Picks, predictions, how to watch All-Star match

Major League Soccer’s All-Star showcase will take place Wednesday evening with the MLS All-Stars battling Premier League club Arsenal at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Arsenal won the All-Star Skills Challenge Tuesday and will hope to put on a masterful performance against the MLS All-Stars.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLS All-Stars v. Arsenal

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: MLS Season Pass, AppleTV, tv.apple.com

Odds, picks & predictions

MLS All-Stars: +500

Draw: +500

Arsenal: -265

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -265

These two sides met in the MLS All-Star Game in 2016, but this Arsenal team is much better than that squad. The Gunners brought their first team over for this match, although we’ll see exactly how many of those big names play. In the last four MLS All-Star Games, the MLS players have gone 0-2-2 and lost both regular-time draws in a penalty shootout. It’s best to take Arsenal on the moneyline in regular time for this encounter.