How to watch AEW Dynamite ‘Blood and Guts’ July 19 episode via live stream

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

After spending the better part of a month in Canada, AEW returns to the U.S. for its third annual ‘Blood and Guts’ special episode. A good chunk of the show will be devoted to the Blood and Guts in the second hour, which is sure to be a bloody affair. We’ll also get the finals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on tonight’s episode.

How to watch AEW Dynamite ‘Blood and Guts’

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite ‘Blood and Guts’

After months of fighting and bludgeoning each other, the rivalry between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Elite will come to an end in tonight’s Blood and Guts match at the TD Garden. This rivalry stems all the way back to March when the BCC attacked the Young Bucks backstage and we’ve seen the two groups go to war since then, even main eventing Double or Nothing in an Anarchy Arena match. Last week, the two groups revealed the fifth members of their respective teams for this match, with the BCC bringing in a returning Pac and the Elite turning to Japanese wrestling legend Kota Ibushi.

Blood and Guts follows the original rules of WarGames introduced by Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW (the WWE’s current version of WarGames follows different rules). The match features two conjoined rings with a roofed steel cage surrounding both of them. The match starts off with one member of each team facing each other for five minutes before a member of the team with the numbers advantage enters to momentarily make it a 2-on-1 handicap match. After a two-minute period, a member of the other team enters the match to even the odds. From there, alternating members of each team will continue to enter every two minutes until all 10 combatants have officially entered the cage. At that point, the match officially “begins” and a team can only win by either submission or surrender. As the name suggests, this should be a pretty violent affair.

Blood and Guts isn’t the only thing being featured on tonight’s show as we’ll get the finals of the blind eliminator tag team tournament as MJF and Adam Cole will take on Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society. MJF and Cole have worked extremely well as a unit for the past few weeks, so we’ll see if they can seal the deal and earn themselves a tag team title opportunity...or if the champ predictably turns on Cole.

Also on the show, Hook will put the FTW Championship on the line when facing “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.