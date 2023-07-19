Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers day-to-day with a calf injury

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is dealing with a calf injury that has sidelined him since Sunday. The team hopes he can recover without a trip to the injured list. While he has been absent from the lineup, the veteran Justin Turner has moved from his usual DH spot and has manned the hot corner. Devers could return to the lineup on Wednesday but is truly considered questionable.

Devers has played in 90 games this season and is hitting .261. He has 23 home runs with 73 RBI, both of which lead the Red Sox. Boston has a 51-45 record and sits in 4th place in the AL East. They can’t afford to lose their best hitter to an extended absence on the IL. Hopefully, he can return to the lineup ahead of the team’s next series against the New York Mets at home beginning Friday. For now, though, we await to see if he cracks the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch set for 3:37 p.m. ET.