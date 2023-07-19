Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: All the latest on the Angels star as the deadline approaches

Will he stay or will he go? It’s the single biggest story in baseball as the run-up to the August 1 trade deadline begins in earnest, and it’ll remain so until the question is answered. “He”, of course, is Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is putting together the kind of season that the sport has literally never seen before, one of the league’s most difficult pitchers also leading the Majors in homers. But he’s also barreling toward free agency, and with L.A. falling further and further behind in the AL Wild Card race, the once-unthinkable has now become a real possibility: Could the Angels trade away the most talented player in the history of baseball?

Suffice to say, it’s a legacy-defining choice for owner Arte Moreno and GM Perry Minasian, one that figures to feature all sorts of twists and turns before we see a resolution. So be sure to keep it here for the next two weeks, as we make sure you’re up to date on all the latest rumors on Ohtani’s trade market.

Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Latest updates, news, reports

The Angels refused to even entertain the idea of an Ohtani trade for most of the first half, with Minasian telling reporters in late June — with his team still occupying a Wild Card spot — that it was “pretty self-explanatory” whether L.A. would hold on to the presumptive AL MVP.

Of course, much has changed since then, and as the losses mounted and the Angels’ playoff outlook got bleaker, that line began to change — at least privately:

The Angels are now in a listening mode with Shohei Ohtani trade inquiries, sources say, as I reported in this @MLBNetwork segment. Suitors must be prepared to offer multiple top-100 type prospects to begin the conversation. @MLBPipeline @MLB pic.twitter.com/WEea8ReOlt — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 15, 2023

Granted, that’s a far cry from actively shopping Ohtani, and the price would still be astronomically high. Still, if the idea is on the table, what are the most likely landing spots for the 29-year-old? Not the crosstown Dodgers, at least according to Ken Rosenthal:

It’s understandable that Moreno would be loath to watch Ohtani star for — and make his first postseason run with — a team in his own town. But what about sending him to the opposite coast? The Yankees are in desperate need of a boost:

Buster Olney thinks the Yankees will be the main team trying to trade for Shohei Ohtani this season pic.twitter.com/InU9kivynS — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 13, 2023

Other potential landing spots include the Giants, Mets, Orioles — really anyone else with prospects to spare, financial might and/or a pennant race to win. Stay tuned.