Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Reds on Wednesday, July 19

The San Francisco Giants picked up two wins over the Reds in 11 innings on Tuesday thanks to a mid-game postponement on Monday. Now, with the Giant’s hold on the NLs first Wild Card game growing even tighter, they’ll look to pick up a third straight win over the Giants tonight. They’ll send Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.11 ERA) to the mound, while the Reds will start Graham Ashcraft (4-7, 5.95 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Giants are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are -105 underdogs. The total is set at 10.5.

Giants-Reds picks: Wednesday, July 19th

Injury report

Giants

Out: RP Luke Jackson (low back strain), RP John Brebbia (right lat strain), INF Thairo Estrada (left-hand fracture), OF Luis Gonzalez (lower back surgery), OF Heliot Ramos (right oblique strain), OF Mitch Haniger (right forearm strain)

Reds

Out: INF Kevin Newsman (gastritis), SP Hunter Greene (right hip pain), RP Casey Legumina (right shoulder pain), RP Tejay Antone (Tommy John surgery), SP Nick Lodolo (left tibia stress reaction)

Starting pitchers

Ross Stripling vs. Graham Ashcraft

After boucing around the starting rotation and the bullpen at the start of the season, Stripling appears to have found a home in the Giants’ rotation, as this will be his fourth start in July. He’s coming off a start against the Pirates where he allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings, which marked his longest start since the beginning of May. That said, the Giants would no doubt like to get some length from him after their bullpen had to cover 10 innings yesterday.

While Ashcraft’s season numbers might not be the best, he’s quietly looked better over the past month and enters tonight’s start having turned into three straight quality starts. The last time out, he allowed one run over six innings and matched 2021 Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes pitch for pitch. His best start of the season came at the end of June when he allowed scattered one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings against the Padres.

Over/Under pick

Even with Ashcraft pitching better, it’s tough to bet against these two offenses right now considering they combined to scored 21 runs yesterday. While they might not score that many tonight, I’m still backing the over.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Giants are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and keep finding ways to win despite having a roster that’s still a little bit in flux. I think tonight’s game will be another shootout, but I’m expecting the Giants to find another way to win.

Pick: Giants