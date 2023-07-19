Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Mets on Wednesday, July 19

The Chicago White Sox (40-56) and the New York Mets (44-50) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Chicago will start Touki Toussaint (0-2, 3.38 ERA), while New York counters with Justin Verlander (3-5, 3.72 ERA).

The Mets are the -210 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +180 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

White Sox-Mets picks: Wednesday, July 19th

Injury report

White Sox

Day-to-Day: OF/DH Eloy Jimenez (groin)

Out: SP Mike Clevinger (biceps), RP Joe Kelly (elbow), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder), 3B Yoan Moncada (back)

Mets

Day-to-Day: OF Starling Marte (migraine)

Starting pitchers

Touki Toussaint vs. Justin Verlander

Toussaint will be making his sixth appearance and third start of the season for Chicago. His last time out, he faced his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Toussaint pitched 5.1 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out and walking four. He didn’t factor into the decision.

Verlander will take the mound for the 14th time this season. It’s been a roller-coaster season for the former ace. He allowed three earned runs on two hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Verlander struggled with location walking six, and he earned his fifth loss.

Over/Under pick

The White Sox lost 11-10 on Tuesday but it marked three straight games scoring at least six runs. New York’s lineup finally woke up after the All-Star break and ended three straight games tallying fewer than three runs. Toussaint hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a start this season and should actually help the under hit.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The 40-year-old Verlander is showing signs of decline but should have enough left in the tank to give his team the edge on Wednesday. New York has won consecutive games and should make it three in a row barring a Verlander meltdown on the mound.

Pick: Mets